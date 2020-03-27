With demand for shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic growing, the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission continues to serve free meals to the public but is currently having to turn people away if they need a place to stay overnight due to limited bed space.
The mission continues to serve meals during the day in order to help meet the need for food during this time.
“We're offering hope for people,” said Kent Berry, interim director for the next six months.
“And we're all praying that we won't be faced with this for a long period of time.”
Berry said he's seen individuals bringing in milk, eggs, and canned goods and continued donations are welcome.
The biggest need currently is in the form of monetary donations, however.
“If things get worse, we would limit our meal times,” Berry said.
He noted that revenues are down, especially with the temporary closure of the mission's thrift store located in downtown Klamath Falls.
“Now more than ever before your support is vital to demonstrate the never-ending love of Christ, through food, showers, and ministry to those in great need,” Berry said in a news release.
“Pray with us for God’s provision in all things as we trust in Him.”
The mission facilities are being cleaned multiple times each day and all those who enter the mission must wash their hands.
Public meals are served at 6:30 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m., at 1931 Mission Ave., Klamath Falls.
Donations can be accepted via PayPal on the mission's website at www.kfallsmission.org/index.php.
For other ways to donate, contact the mission at 541-882-4895.