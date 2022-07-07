A 76-acre fire that ignited in Midland on Saturday, July 2 was contained by fire crews as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Chad Tramp of Klamath County Fire District 1 said that crews were continuing to monitor the area, but that the fire “was pretty much out at this time.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and though property damage has occurred, no homes were lost.

Tags

Recommended for you