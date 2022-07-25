For 25 years, Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse has been providing pizza and entertainment to the masses.
This weekend, the Klamath Falls establishment is celebrating its anniversary in style.
For 25 years, Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse has been providing pizza and entertainment to the masses.
This weekend, the Klamath Falls establishment is celebrating its anniversary in style.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, live music will play throughout the pizza parlor at 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
Rachel and the Red Light District is on tap to play Saturday while Sunday's entertainment will include multiple musicians as part of the Klamath Folk Alliance Summer Jamboree. Saturday's live music will be held on the lawn area adjoining the east side of Mia & Pia's parking lot. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. Pop-up tents also are welcome. Sunday's music will be on Mia & Pia's patio.
Mia & Pia's opened as a pizza parlor in Keno, Ore., in 1987, and opened its current location on Summers Lane on Nov. 17, 1988. According to a news release from Mia & Pia's, the pizza parlor "became Klamath County's first post-prohibition microbrewery, tapping the flagship ND Golden Ale on Jan. 1, 1997."
In the release, Mia & Pia's owner and head brewer Rod Kucera said that 25 years "is a great thing to celebrate." It was Kucera's vision to turn his family's old shuttered family dairy barn into a brewery.
Kucera said that some accomplishments along the way include being part of a small brewery operators team that successfully lobbied the Oregon legislature to legalize self distribution of beer by microbreweries.
"This was huge," he said, "because in the early days of microbrews there was all this great beer being made and yet it was often very difficult for small breweries to get tap handles at pubs and shelf space at stores because the beer distributors were hesitant to take on these small producers. Self-distribution allowed small breweries to compete for those handles and shelves."
Other accomplishments are bit a more personal, Kucera said, such as "when my aunt — a lifelong Coors Light fan — started drinking Rod's Rodeo Red."
In addition to the music, Mia & Pia's will have cases of vintage Mug Club mugs available for customers so they can stock their Man Caves or She Sheds.
"There will be no charge for this inventory reduction," Mia & Pia's co-owner Jodi Kucera, "but any funds collected from these mugs will be donated to the Klamath Lake County Food Bank."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.