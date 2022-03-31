Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse is releasing two historic beer styles on Friday as part of the brewery’s ongoing 25th anniversary events. Being tapped at Happy Hour will be Blast Off Barley Wine and Flash Flood ESB, according to a news release.
Mia & Pia’s originally opened as a pizza parlor in Keno, in 1987, and then in Klamath Falls on Nov. 17, 1988. Mia & Pia’s evolved into a microbrewery as well when it tapped it’s first commercial batch of beer — ND Golden Ale — on Jan. 1, 1997, making Mia & Pia’s Klamath County’s first and currently longest running brewery.
Mia & Pia’s head brewer Rod Kucera chose the Barley Wine and ESB for the anniversary recognition because “both are interesting, unique and delicious styles not readily found on pub tap handles across the Pacific Northwest.”
The Brewer’s Association describes the Barley Wine style as featuring “flavors of bread, caramel, honey, molasses and toffee.” As the name Barley Wine suggests, these are dark, malty beers, elevated by additional alcohol complexity.
Also being tapped is Flash Flood ESB. ESB stands for Extra Special Bitter “but,” notes Kucera, “don’t let the name fool you. This English Style Ale was developed prior to modern IPA’s and is a nice medium hopped balanced ale.
Other events planned to commemorate the 25th anniversary include an open house and party at the brewery, Saturday, July 30, featuring brewery tours and the beer truck. Wrapping up the fun will be live music by Rachel and the Red Light District.