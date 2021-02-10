A Mexican grocery store is breathing new vibrancy into a long-vacant building complex and adding fresh flare to the grocery landscape in Klamath Falls.
Casa Mexico Fresh Food Market, which opened in mid-December at 2207 Washburn Way, has been slowly but steadily opening new portions of the store and now boasts a full meat counter, tortilla machine, bakery, as well as fresh produce and numerous Mexican, Asian and American foods.
The store sells fresh, made-in-store corn tortillas that are ready by noon each day and an in-store bakery sells cakes and other desserts. Casa Mexico also sell breakfast burritos, tacos and various kinds of red meat, poultry and fish.
With about 24 employees and the possibility of hiring more, manager Naser Naciri and building owner Mike Alias started discussing the concept for the store in 2019.
There were initial plans to open in May 2020, but the pandemic forced them to rethink. Naciri, who has more than two decades of experience in managing international food stores, said the global COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening of Casa Mexico for several months. The virus also made it much harder for vendors to travel.
“But we ended up opening in the same year, so it was okay,” Naciri told H&N.
Prior to opening, Naciri said a survey was circulated around the area to gauge interest in a Mexican grocery store. The survey found many people interested in international foods travel outside the area to find them.
“We decided to come to this town because there is nothing like this,” Naciri said. “Why go to California when we can open a store for you guys?.”
Naciri said he saw a need for the store in Klamath Falls and the surrounding area, which has a robust — and growing — Latino population.
“We provide them with the selection, variety of items that they’re not going to find anywhere but here,” Naciri said.
Jason Miller and his wife Jasmine both serve on the management team for the store. They said it will fill a gap in the community.
Jason pointed out flank steak to make carne asada and tripe to make menudo in the meat case.
Jason said as soon as the meat counter opened, it was like “night and day” in terms of the number of customers that came through the door.
Bernice Mendoza works in produce and was excited to see the store open.
“There’s nothing like this here at all,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza said having the store will make it easier to find spices to cook your own authentic meals.
A grand opening celebration is planned for sometime this spring, according to Naciri. The store is currently open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.