The majority of voters said yes to Measure 18-119, which approves a 3% sales tax on medical marijuana and related items in Chiloquin.
Klamath County Elections Office tallied 146 votes (64.04%) in favor of the measure and 82 votes in opposition (35.96%).
Donald Huff, owner of Green Knottz in downtown Chiloquin, told H&N in October that he doesn't oppose the tax. He shared concern over the impact to his bottom line but said he doesn't oppose the tax.
“I open these businesses to help the communities as well,” he said, in a previous story. “And that 3% tax goes to the community.”