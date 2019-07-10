A Medford-based recreational and medical marijuana dispensary, Emerald Triangle, recently opened a second location on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls.
Store manager Teresa Bailey said the dispensary’s Fourth of July grand opening was a success, with more than 500 people coming into the shop. Business has been booming since the opening, she said.
“We’ve had an excellent response from the community,” Bailey said. “It has been crazy — but in a good way!”
Emerald Triangle owner Zach Kohler said he chose to open a Klamath Falls location because community members expressed interest in it.
“The city really wanted more than one dispensary,” he said.
Kohler said the reaction has been extremely positive. Although he has noticed a slight drop in customers at the Medford location as customers from Klamath Falls are able to get their products without commuting. Kohler said he is glad people are able to get their products quicker and with more ease.
Kohler’s Medford location was voted best dispensary in 2018 and 2019 by the Rogue Valley Messenger.
Convenience model
Bailey said the shop is modeled after a convenience store. It should be a quick stop for customers, but she said employees are knowledgeable and willing to make recommendations and inform customers about the products if so desired.
The dispensary carries a range of flower, extract, cartridges, cannabidiol (CBD), tinctures and topicals.
“A lot of product is sourced in the Rogue Valley,” Bailey said. Emerald Triangle has a farm in Medford, and some of the Klamath Falls products come from that farm.
The store is lined with glass shelves of marijuana products. The walls feature large monitors displaying prices and a colorful painted mural featuring a skyline of the fictional Emerald City from the “Wizard of Oz” surrounded by blue-green smoke.
{p dir=”ltr”}”It’s a really safe accessible place with tons of parking,” Kohler said.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Emerald Triangle is at 3480 Washburn Way, Suite D in Klamath Falls.