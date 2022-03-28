Cole Brosterhous began learning to walk like a Duck on Monday.
The former Mazama High football standout began classes at the University of Oregon and participated in a walk-through with the football program, wearing No. 81.
He’s scheduled to participate in his first spring practice Tuesday as a preferred walk-on for new coach Dan Lanning and his staff. Preferred walk-ons are guaranteed a spot on the roster but have to earn scholarships.
“I grew up a Ducks fan, so this is a dream come true,” Brosterhous said Monday by phone from Eugene after attending an art history class. “I’m looking forward to putting in the work and learning the ropes of the program.”
Brosterhous led the Vikings to an unofficial state championship last spring in the 4A Football Elite Showcase, making a diving interception with 1:53 remaining to clinch a 27-21 victory against Marist Catholic.
He followed that up last summer by earning the Most Valuable Player award at the Les Schwab Bowl, with seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Brosterhous went to Western Oregon last fall but used a redshirt season and didn’t play.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Mazama coach Vic Lease said of Brosterhous joining the Oregon program. “He’s an outstanding young man and one of the best athletes I’ve coached in 25 years. With the COVID (pandemic), he missed out on recruiting.”
Lease said Brosterhous will be the first Mazama football player in his nine years at the school to play in NCAA Division I.
“I could’ve had some kids (play in D-I), but you don’t get heavily recruited in Klamath Falls,” Lease said. “They really have to put themselves out there, go to (summer) camps.
“His name was out there before but when he decided to go to Western Oregon, it kind of cooled things off a bit. I knew he could play at a higher level. He put himself back out there and Oregon gave him an opportunity.
“I think he’s going to be successful. He’s a player, a competitor ... he’s going to find a way to get it done.”
Brosterhous is the latest in a long line of standout athletes to come from his family, three of whom — Rick, Greg and John — played sports at Oregon.