MURPHY — Mazama, along with host Hidden Valley, picked up dual victories Wednesday in the first round of Skyline Conference wrestling battles.
The second round of conference duals will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Klamath Union.
At Hidden Valley, Mazama posted wins of 72-10 over Phoenix and 78-6 against North Valley.
Hidden Valley, meanwhile, went 3-0 and had victories over Henley (67-9), Klamath Union (63-12) and North Valley (84-0).
In the other two duals on the first night of league competition, Henley stopped Klamath Union (69-10) and Phoenix picked up a 51-23 victory over North Valley.
For Mazama, Savien Burk (132 pounds), Christian Lewis (160) and Ethan Richards (170) all went 2-0 with both of their victories by fall. Burk had the quickest combined time for his pins, which he accomplished in four minutes 22 seconds.
Bailey Rogers (106), Treyce Horton (120), Tanner Wood (126), Jullin Gardner (145), Cade Wynne (182), Dominic Hankins (220) and Isaac Pena (285) each won once by fall and picked up a second victory by forfeit.
Riley Ore (113) and Scott Renslow (182) handed Henley its wins against Hidden Valley.
Against KU, Madison Shearer (106), Enrique Rodriguez (120), Ryan Dotson (126), Dominic Ingle (152), Dylan Rose (170), Matthew McCoy (195) and William Barrett (220) all won by fall for Henley, with Jacob Hughes picking up a 19-4 technical fall.
The Pelicans, meanwhile, had a pin from Isaiah Franco (132) and major decision from Donavan DelosReyes (285) in their dual meet with Henley, while Hayleigh Dukes (126) and DelosReyes had pins against Hidden Valley.