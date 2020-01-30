Oak Tenold completed a triumvirate of wrestling victories over Tanner Wood.
Bonanza, Henley, Klamath Union, Lakeview and Mazama all had individual champions, and Mazama claimed the team title.
Mazama's Natahni Campbell helped make Basin's Best wrestling tournament history as, for the first time, girls had their own division in the competition contested Wednesday night at Henley's Hornets Nest.
Tenold, a Bonanza senior, pinned Wood to complete the trio of matches between the two 126-pound wrestlers this month, having now won the High Desert Classic at Mazama, the Captain Lafe Smith Memorial Invitational at Bonanza and Wednesday's Basin's Best competition.
“I was going into (the match) like it was a friendly battle,” Tenold said. “It was about good sportsmanship. (Wood, a Mazama sophomore) came out strong, so it was a good tournament. It has been pretty him and me in the tournament finals.”
Tenold used two solid ankle picks to turn Wood to his back, the second leading to the victory.
Watching matside was KU senior Isaiah Franco, who went 3-0 in one of the few bracket tournaments, and pinned Mazama's Savien Burk in the 132-pound finals.
Franco grinned at Tenold's use of the ankle pick, a move the two shared.
“Over the summer, he will work out with me,” Tenold said of Franco.”Working with him in the offseason has helped open my eyes to some of the things I used to do and forgot.”
Both will be among the favorites to compete for individual state championships next month, Tenold in the Class 2A/1A competition, and Franco at the Class 4A tournament.
While there were a couple of girls who competed in the boys tournament Wednesday, the Basin's Best this year gave Campbell, teammates Annie Kugler and Monique Hansen, and Lost River's Audrey Ross the chance to become the first champions in the girls-only competition.
“I didn't know we had a choice, but it makes me happy when I see that girls get more options,” Campbell said.
The girls, like most of the boys weight divisions, wrestled in round-robin competition. In three of the four girls divisions, there were just two entries, something which likely will grow in the future.
No team scores were kept for the girls.
Mazama won the boys tournament with 106 points, and was followed by host Henley (66.5), Lakeview (59), Klamath Union (46), Bonanza (39) and Lost River (14).
The Vikings won the tournament with three individual champions — Treyce Horton (120), Ethan Richards (182) and Dominic Hankins (220).
Other weight class champions, in addition to Tenold and Franco, were Henley's Jaxon Mengis (106 pounds), Dylan Rose (170) and Taylor Villa (195), Lost River's Agustin Cisneros (113), Bonanza's Tanner Mestas (138), Lakeview's Wyatt Patzke (145), Morgan Ludwig (152) and Dylan Julian (160), and Klamath Union's Donovan DelosReyes (285).
Mazama did have nine runners-up to help claim the team title in the third year of competition since Henley coach Matt McCadden brought the Basin's Basin tournament back to life after it had been dormant for a few years.
Most of the teams who competed Wednesday return to action this weekend in what, for most teams, will be the final regular-season competition before district tournament action.
Henley, KU and Mazama all will be at the Cottage Grove Invitational, Bonanza is scheduled to be joined by North Lake at the Beach Bash in Gold Beach, and Lakeview heads to Heppner for the BOE tournament.