It took a couple of years more than expected, but the 30th running of what is now known as the Coldwell Banker Track and Field Invitational will take place Saturday at Mazama High School.
One of the featured meets in the state was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It doesn't seem like three years, but that's a long time to not have a featured event," said Dan Fast, who has been the meet director since 1991.
Even Fast admitted he's showing some signs of rust this week.
"I've been the meet director so long, I know the routine. But I forgot how many details you have to take care of to get this whole thing done," he said. "It's a labor of love. I enjoy watching the kids get the experience and set personal bests."
This year's meet, in which 28 schools and more than 600 athletes are expected to compete, will reclaim its title as the largest in the state east of the Cascades.
Summit High in Bend had larger fields in recent years and also had 28 teams scheduled to compete in its event last weekend. But inclement weather caused many teams to cancel and only 11 showed up, Fast said.
The Klamath Basin will be represented by 12 schools: Bonanza, Butte Valley, Chiloquin, Crosspoint Christian, Gilchrist, Henley, Lakeview, Lost River, Mazama, Modoc, North Lake and Paisley. Crosspoint Christian will be competing for the first time as a merger of Hosanna Christian and Triad Christian.
More than 20,000 athletes from 95 schools have competed over the past three decades. Past winners include Crater's Bryan Berryhill, who went on to become an NCAA track champion, and Mazama's Travis Olson, an NAIA national champ.
Fast said Henley's Andrew Edwards could challenge the meet record in the pole vault, set by Sweet Home's Dakota Keys in 2010. Keys cleared 15 feet, 1½ inches. Edwards has a personal best of 14-6.
The girls triple jump has nine competitors who have surpassed 32 feet and Fast said the boys 100 meters field is "stacked." Mazama's Aidan Kindt, who set a PR with a wind-aided 10.91 seconds Wednesday, will be among the top contenders in that event.
Fast predicted Henley will be a threat for both the boys and girls titles.
Mazama's 4x400 relay team, anchored by Savien Burk, will also be looking for a podium finish and a chance to earn a berth to the state meet.
“We have been improving a lot,” Burk said, “We want our best chance at state and want to give it our all.”
Events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Viking Field.