The Mazama Vikings kicked off Halloween weekend with a 48-14 win on Friday, defeating the Klamath Union Pelicans (1-7, 1-4 Skyline) in the 43rd Canal Bowl.
The win also guaranteed that the Viks (7-2, 5-0), who have run rampant in their five conference games, secured an uncontested Skyline Conference title — their eighth-straight conference championship. Also Friday, Henley and Hidden Valley battled over the hill to determine conference second place.
Vic Lease, Mazama’s head coach, said he has admired how his team has “grown together” over the course of this regular season — the seventh time the Vikings have gone undefeated in their conference slate.
“They melded together, especially offensively,” Lease said. “I mean, we looked really sharp, really crisp tonight offensively. Defensively we kind of freelanced a little bit and everything else and we’ll get that squared away next week.”
Legions of community members filled out large chunks of the stands on both sides of historic Modoc Field on Friday. At halftime, the Klamath Union marching band mimicked the undead as they performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with painted faces.
Even in the loss, the Pelicans had their highlights. Their first-quarter touchdown was the only first-quarter points that the Vikings surrendered to any of their conference opponents this year.
Still, the Mazama side met little resistance on their way to a commanding 42-6 lead heading into halftime.
On their first drive, the Vikings took a little over a minute to find the end zone, finishing a five-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run from senior halfback Brian Gailey. After Savien Burk, another Mazama senior, picked off a KU pass to end the Pelicans’ first drive, Aidan Kindt ran in the Viks’ second score — a 31-yard gash — on their first play from scrimmage.
The Pelicans answered with a touchdown of their own. KU senior Jamus Dutra, who did the quarterbacking for the Pels on Friday, reeled off multiple chunk plays with his legs.
The drive appeared to be about to stall in the Vikings’ red zone as the Pels were facing a 4th-and-6 from their own 15. Dutra dropped back to pass, but quickly opted instead for the scramble breaking a few tackles on his way to the end zone. A failed two-point conversion made it 14-6 with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
The Viks’ next drive started on their own 16, but that didn’t matter much as their rolling offense again scored on its first play from scrimmage. On his only pass of the game, Mazama sophomore quarterback Tyson Van Gastel found Brody Hubble streaking toward the sideline just beyond the KU defensive backs. Hubble took in the pass and raced to the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown.
The next KU drives ended in a 3-and-out, an interception and a turnover-on-downs inside the Vikings’ 10-yard-line.
On that drive deep into Mazama territory, Dutra again impressed but with a few tough passes to convert a couple of 4th-and-longs.
Mazama scored every time they got the ball back. Kindt ran in a 12-yard touchdown, Van Gastel a 4-yarder and Gailey ran in a 68-yarder with a minute left before halftime to make it a running-clock second half. Gailey finished with a team-high 168 yards rushing on 8 carries while Kindt ran for 106 yards on 6 carries. Burk would also finish the game with two picks.
Treyce Horton ran in another Viks’ touchdown in the fourth quarter and KU senior Silas Dutra ran in a 3-yard touchdown after his brother Jamus connected on passes of 32 and 34 yards to get inside the Mazama 5.
The Dutra-to-Dutra connection was strong in the pair’s last football game in KU red. Silas led the Pelicans’ wideouts with five catches for 54 yards. Though he threw two picks, Jamus passed for 125 yards, completing 9 of 16 attempts. He also piled up 80 yards on the ground on 20 attempts.
For the playoff-bound Vikings, Lease said there were some moments where the defense broke down, but said they’ll be able to work it out ahead of their first playoff matchup next weekend.
“If the 11 guys on the defense do their job, they’re fine,” Lease said. “Just like we did offensively. When we do our job offensively, I mean, we’re pretty tough.”
The 16-team 4A playoff field was still being completed Friday night before press time, but Henley did defeat Hidden Valley 10-7, cementing the Hornets into Skyline second place followed by the Mustangs. Both of those squads will also have playoff berths.