Mazama High School football team conquered Klamath Union in the 41st annual Canal Bowl 60-8 at home during senior night Friday.
The Vikings scored most of their points during the first half with help from seniors Cole Brosterhous, Colby Anderson, Kadin Bolanos and juniors Zeke Heaton, Kadin Bolanos and Daniel Yancey. During the first quarter the home team scored in almost every possession except two.
A total of offensive yards for the Vikings rounded out at 334 with 73 through rushing and 261 through the air. The Pelicans had 183 with 50 on the ground and 133 passing.
For the Pelicans senior Nathan Gettman scored with a 25-yard run and sophomore Javan Zumwalt completed the two-point conversion.
This impressive defeat will most likely earn Mazama the number one seed in the 4A division putting them in a good spot for culminating week. 4A rankings will be determined this weekend.
“It’s been a total team effort throughout the season,” Vic Lease, Mazama head coach, said. “I’ve had running backs, receivers, quarterbacks, special teams step up to the plate. I can’t single out anybody. There’s heroes all around.”
Mazama will face the winner of today’s game between Marist Catholic and Marshfield in Coos Bay. The expected match will be April 10.