Todd Nickerson reached one milestone last week and will hit another Saturday.
The longtime Mazama High softball coach earned his 300th career victory last Saturday as the Vikings defeated Klamath Union 15-0 in the second game of a doubleheader.
Nickerson will coach in his 500th career game this Saturday, when his team travels to Henley for a doubleheader to determine the Skyline Conference championship.
The Hornets (13-10 overall, 13-0 Skyline) won the opener of the season-concluding, three-game series 19-7 Wednesday at Mazama, handing the Vikings (16-6, 12-1) their first conference loss of the season.
“This weekend will be challenging. Henley is the gold standard of the Skyline,” Nickerson said. “We are looking forward to the challenge and competition. Games like these are the things we’ll remember in the years to come.”
Nickerson has plenty of memories from a career in which he’s 300-199. His teams have won three Skyline championships and made the state playoffs 13 times, including the past 12 in a row. The Vikings have five state trophies: the Class 3A runner-up in 2006; fourth place in Class 4A in 2021; and 4A semifinalists in 2010, 2012 and 2015.
As for victory No. 300, Nickerson made sure to praise his past and present players and assistant coaches.
“The credit really belongs to the kids and the assistant coaches, I wouldn’t have been around for as long as I have without them,” said Nickerson, who has been at Mazama since 2002. “They all help keep me in line and help me coach.”
The biggest thing he’s learned, he said, is to have patience.
“The girls don’t mean to mess up, you need to be patient with them and help them learn so they can achieve what they need to,” he said. “If the girls feel good, they will play good.”
He said he hopes whatever success they have in the Vikings’ softball program translates into future acheivements.
“It’s not about how they are immediately on the field, its about what they become 20, 30 years from now, that’s how I know I succeeded, seeing the women they grow into,” Nickerson said. “Seeing them grow and evolve is the most rewarding part of coaching.”
Kynzi Grounds, who played for at Mazama from 2016 to 2020, said she learned plenty of lessons over those years.
“He taught me that mistakes are OK and that they are something you can learn from, which is something that can be applied to life, not just softball.” Grounds said. “He gives a sense of pride and improvement in the program, this shows with his dedication to the sport and the team.”
Current players, like senior Kennedy Lease, also praised Nickerson’s approach.
“He has shown me what it means to be a good leader and how to revolve around each other,” Lease said.
Freshman Brooklyn Nickerson said she was thrilled to be part of the team that helped her father reach the milestone.
“We were excited for him, he has improved a lot and stuck with it for many years,” Brooklyn said.
Nickerson said he has no plans of slowing down.
“Coaching has been fun, and time goes by fast, I have been around along time because of these girls, and I want to keep going for the foreseeable future,” Nickerson said.