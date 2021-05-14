In their final two games of the season, Mazama’s baseball team split the Friday doubleheader against Henley, 9-6 and 5-15. Mazama took the series as the Vikings won the last contest on Tuesday. Henley still has two non-league games on Tuesday, May 18, against Thurston and North Eugene at North Eugene High School.
Adam Randall, head coach for the Hornets, thought the team could have performed a little bit better in the season.
“It was frustrating with our losses this year,” Randall said. “We consistently beat ourselves for our own mistakes and it was fun to play to our potential and do what we can do.”
Hornets pitcher Dylan Tobias kept it cool though and struck out plenty of Vikings. It puts pressure on the hitters, makes it easier to play defense and picks up the pace of the game, Randall said.
With two more games next week, the Hornets will get another chance to showcase their talent.
For the Vikings, head coach Pete Whisler said he was comfortable with Friday’s split doubleheader as the team may still have a possibility of going to the Culmination Week playoffs.
“It was a great series,” Whisler said. “They got some nice young players. They’re tough to handle, they’re quick and put the ball in play.”
One Hornet player Whisler thought was a Viking threat was Gavin Graham. He played well the whole series, handled the ball well and it wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination, Whisler said.
Above all, Whisler was appreciative of the chance for the team to play ball and for their families to watch them compete.