Teams from Bonanza, Lost River, Mazama and Henley competed well at the VEX Robotics Oregon State Championships last weekend with four teams qualifying for the world competition in May.
Two Mazama High School teams, a Henley High School team and a Henley Middle School team qualified to compete in May at the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas.
Teams qualifying for worlds include:
· Mark Elfbrandt, Thackery Moreland, and Diego Diaz of Mazama Team 5686G. The team, which placed second at state, is ranked 39th in the world in the skills competition, which is a separate contest for driving and programming.
· James Ferguson, Matt Elfbrandt and Dylan Gerhardt of Mazama Team 5686E. The team qualified for their second-place state finish as part of an alliance with Team 5686G.
· Anesti Audeh and Tony Audeh of Henley High School Team 3017F. Team 3017F qualified by winning the Platinum Division Design Award at state.
· Ethan Bissel, Rachel Edwards, Tyler Ore, Adam Kucinsky and Jackson Hart of Henley Middle School Team 6017A. The team placed third overall in the state middle school skills competition qualifying for worlds.
Other KCSD teams win state awards
Mazama’s Team 5686 J (Francisco Valenzuela, Daniel Ponce De Luque, Marcos Torres and Jessie Valdez) won the Judges Award, which is presented to a team that the judges determine is deserving of special recognition. Criteria for the award include exemplary effort and perseverance at the event or team accomplishments or endeavors throughout the season.
Lost River Junior/Senior High School Team 9391A (Jasmin Hernandez, Angelina Estrada-Sandoval, Aaron Reyes-Rodriquez and Mateo Valadez) won the Sportsmanship Trophy.
Overall, Mazama had eight teams competing at state, Lost River had three, Henley High had seven, Bonanza had three and Henley Middle had two.
It was Henley Middle School’s first-ever state competition in robotics. Team 6017B (Theron Tyler, Himani Patel, Dylan Orr, Alexia Warmke, Aleia Bresch) placed second in the middle school division and Team 6017A (Ethan Bissel, Rachel Edwards, Tyler Ore, Adam Kucinsky, and Jackson Hart) qualified for worlds.
Additional placements: Henley High School Team 3017B (Adam Campbell, Andrew Edwards, Kaleb Smith and Bo James) placed third in the Gold Division at state, after finishing first for the qualification matches. Henley High School Team 3017H (Alex Welles, Macey Landry, and Charlie Xu) placed 10th in the state for the skills competition.
“Overall, our students performed very well, but were also great sports, interacted professionally and were very kind to other participants,” said Henley Middle School Robotics Club advisor Maria Whittemore.