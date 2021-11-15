Beaverton — For the past six weeks, the talk has been the ground and pound game of Mazama’s offense.
The Vikings sailed through the Skyline Conference schedule with five decisive wins, and an opening state playoff win against North Eugene in a 42-0 shutout.
Saturday’s semifinal matchup against No. 4 Banks was another good offensive day for the No. 5 Vikings to be sure, but it was the defense that stepped up when needed on multiple 4th-and-short situations — including holding Banks out of the end zone from the Mazama 1-yard line — leading the Viks to a hard-earned 21-14 win in the OSAA-On Point Credit Union 4A quarterfinals at Beaverton High School Saturday afternoon.
The teams were separated by just two yards of total offense, with nearly all of Mazama’s 365 yards coming on the ground and Banks using the pass to accumulate 341 of their 367 yards.
Mazama scored on the opening drive of the game. Brandon Gailey ran it in from 4 yards out with 6:02 left in the first quarter, and Treyce Horton’s 48th PAT of the season was good.
Banks didn’t wait long to strike.
After a bobbled kickoff forced the Braves to start from their own 5-yard line, quarterback Cooper Gobel completed a pass to senior Charlie White on a simple slant. White was able to utilize blockers, and raced 95 yards untouched into the end zone with 5:38 left in the first quarter.
Following the extra point kick to tie the game, the two teams had trouble moving the ball, as the defense on both sides took control.
Mazama was near the Banks red zone late in the second quarter when the Vikings used some trickery, utilizing running back Aidan Kindt on a halfback option pass. The pass was picked off by White and returned for an apparent Banks touchdown and the lead, only to be called back by penalty. It was one of two touchdowns Banks had called back during the game.
Kindt returned the favor a few moments later, picking off a Gobel pass and Mazama was back in business. Trevor Anderson’s 6 yard run with just 13 seconds left in the half turned the tie into a 14-7 Mazama lead after the PAT going into halftime.
Perhaps Mazama’s biggest goal line stand of the season would follow on Banks first possession of the second half. The Braves were poised to score inside the Vikings one yard line, but the Mazama defense held. The offense would capitalize with a time-consuming, 99-yard drive for their third rushing score of the game from quarterback Tyson Van Gastel.
Banks, again, wasn’t done.
The Braves scored a touchdown with 9:01 left as White took a direct snap in the Wildcat formation and raced into the end zone for his second score.
Mazama was about to add some late insurance points after bleeding the clock to make it a two-touchdown lead when the Banks defense took the cue from Mazama’s and held them on 4th down inside the 1. But the Braves only had 50 seconds to work with on the clock.
Banks moved the ball to around midfield, but Gobel’s Hail Mary pass was slapped away in the end zone.
Zeke Heaton returned to the lineup for the Vikings after a six week layoff due to injury Saturday, packing the ball 5 times for 18 yards on the Vikings opening drive. From there, Trevor Anderson handled the fullback duties, carrying 15 times for 82 yards.
Mazama’s balanced ground attack was led by Gailey, who carried 14 times for 128 yards, while Kindt carried 15 times for 71.
For Banks, the 6-5, 210-pound Gobel had a great day passing, completing 20 of 36 passes for 341 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
A rematch now awaits Mazama, as the No. 1-ranked Pirates also won over the weekend against Henley. Mazama lost their opening game of the season back in early September to the Pirates, 35-20. The game will be played this Saturday at noon at Grants Pass High School. On the same field at 5 p.m., the Lakeview Honkers will meet Kennedy.
Saturday’s game between Mazama and Marshfield will be carried live on CBS Sports Radio KRJW 106.5 FM/1240 AM and www.klamathradio.com. A video stream will be available via the NFHS Network.