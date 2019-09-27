The Mazama-Henley girls soccer rivalry was a close match on Thursday night at Henley.
With twelve minutes remaining, the Vikings took a final lead and denied Henley the chance to score again.
While the Hornets made attempts for the back of the net more than a dozen times, Mazama goalie Kalee Wright defended well. Henley sophomores Ryane Mattox – with a penalty kick – and Mikell Lowry – with a head-in from a corner kick – scored.
For Mazama, sophomore Jessica Harrington earned the Vikings first goal in the first half and junior Macy Clemens had no trouble finding the back of the net in the second, scoring twice, including the Vikings’ winning goal.
The game overall was evenly matched, and tensions ran high, Mazama head coach Michael Imada said, but the Vikings managed the rivalry victory on the road.
“Our whole philosophy for the season was sisterhood and sticking together no matter what the score is or how everything goes, and they really stuck together,” Imada said. “They all feed off each other.”
Coming out of a 1-3 loss to Madras last week where the Vikings let their opponents get to their heads, Imada wanted his team to focus on maintaining energy.
“They are very capable players, and it’s a very close rivalry between us,” he said. “The teams are both evenly matched, and both of [the teams] had so much energy today, it could have gone either way.”
Thanks to Clemen’s two second-half points, the game ended in Mazama’s favor.
“We really just bonded as a team, and we had a lot of talking, which I think was our major key in winning,” she said. “We know we always have to have a positive mentality.”
Henley players remained positive despite losing to their rivals. Junior Kinsey Hullman said the team took a few things away from the game they will work on for the next match.
“If we would have been alive in the first half, if we had been more talkative and [done] more passing, we would have done a lot better,” she said.
Monday at 6:30 p.m., the Mazama will be at Klamath Union for another rivalry match, while the Hornets will travel to North Valley for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game.