The Mazama Vikings cruised to a 41-14 victory over Henley (4-1, 0-1 Skyline) on Friday night, firmly establishing themselves as the team to beat in the Skyline Conference.
The win gave Mazama (3-2, 1-0) its fifth-straight victory in the South-Side series, the contested rivalry that the crosstown schools share. The loss was the Hornets’ first of the season. Both teams entered Friday’s game ranked inside the OSAA’s top-10 for class 4A schools.
With star fullback Zeke Heaton sidelined, the Viks highlighted multiple ball carriers, but prominently featured quarterback Tyson Van Gastel. In the buildup to the game this week, Vic Lease, Mazama’s head coach, hinted that the sophomore would play a key role.
Lease said he told his quarterback that he had to “lead this team offensively. He did that tonight. There’s no doubt about it.”
Before the game, Van Gastel had only thrown one touchdown pass all season. Against Henley, he was 5 for 8 for 75 yards and tossed three touchdowns. He also added 65 rushing yards.
“First big rival game like this, it’s pretty crazy out here,” Van Gastel said after the game. “It’s so fun with all the fans and everything and the energy, it was really, really high.”
Two crucial special teams mistakes on the part of Henley meant that the spectators at Hill O’Brien Field spent much of the first half watching Mazama’s run-heavy, triple-option offense grind out 21 points while also munching precious seconds off the clock.
The Vikings’ were forced to punt on their first drive, but a fumble on the punt return gobbled up by Mazama’s Trevor Anderson gave the Vikings another chance in better field position. They capitalized almost immediately. Van Gastel sent a deep pass down the middle of the field to Brody Hubble who had a step on his man. Hubble brought down the pass for a 37-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
After a Henley punt, Mazama ripped off a long drive that started at essentially their own 10-yard midway through the first half and found its climax at 4th-and-goal just a few inches from the end zone. Mazama’s Aidan Kindt punched in the touchdown and a blocked field goal put the score at 13-0 with over 10 minutes to play in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff return, the Hornets fumbled and handed the Mazama offense the ball on the Henley half of the field. The Viks again drove within the Henley five but were stuffed on 4th-and-goal at about the Henley 2-yard-line. Three Henley plays went nowhere and the Hornets’ punter was forced to kick with his heels nearly touching the back of the endzone.
The Vikings’ final drive of the half again came down to 4th-and-goal, but Mazama finished the job through the air. Savien Burk snagged Van Gastel’s pass and the two-point conversion gave the Viks a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Henley’s offense got a chance to shine early in the second half as a well-executed drive ended in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Shaw Stork, the Hornets’ own dangerous quarterback, to Owen Cheyne.
The Vikings answered with another Van Gastel touchdown pass — this time to Brendon Monteith. Anderson, running at fullback, iced the game on two fourth quarter touchdown runs.
Through the air, Stork was still a bright spot for the Hornets as he threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Henley was bottled up on the ground, managing only 17 yards on 16 attempts. The Hornets’ offense was averaging 446 yards per game, but only put up 135 yards on Friday.
Lease gave credit to his defensive coordinator, Beau Fullerton.
“He’s the best defensive coordinator in the state and I’ll argue that with anybody,” Lease said. “Hands down.”
Next up, the Henley will play Phoenix at Hill O’Brien Field on Thursday for the Hornets’ homecoming game. Mazama will also play its homecoming game next week but against North Valley on Friday.