Nathan Baker allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and struck out eight to lead Mazama to a 14-0 baseball victory Friday in their Skyline Conference opener at North Valley.
The Vikings (6-6 overall) completed the sweep with a 16-5 victory in the second game of the doubleheader.
Marcus Ulloa-Ford went 2 for 3 with a double and triple and five RBI In the opener. His bases-loaded triple was the key hit in a nine-run fifth inning.
Mazama leadoff hitter Braden Davis went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI and scored three times. Brody Hubble had and double and three RBI.
The only hit for North Valley (1-11) was a one-out double by Joseph Munoz in the second inning.
in the second game, Ulloa-Ford went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI and earned the victory on the mound. Drew Raebel had two hits, a double and two RBI for the Vikings, who scored in every inning but the fifth.
Hidden Valley 8, Henley 3: The Mustangs, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, defeated the visiting Hornets in the Skyline Conference opener for both teams Thursday.
Leo Ahalt and Tyler Harper each had a double and an RBI for the Hornets, ranked seventh.
Softball
Henley 16, Hidden Valley 7: TheMalia Mick tripled, homered and drove in five runs as the Hor nets won their Skyline Conference opener Thursday in Grants Pass.
It was the first victory of the season for the Hornets, who went 0-9 in nonconference play.
Elizabeth Powell was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI and Lily Fitzpatrick went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBI.
Annie Campos struck out 11 in the complete-game victory.