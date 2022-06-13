In 2018, Mariano Segura graduated valedictorian from Mazama High School and was one of five students awarded a DeArmond Manufacturing Fellow, which provided him a four-year scholarship to Oregon Institute of Technology and gave him the chance to study mechanical engineering and intern at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development (OMIC R&D).
Segura graduated from Oregon Tech on Saturday with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and minors in applied mathematics and applied physics, and was selected to represent his College as the graduate speaker for the 2022 College of Engineering, Technology, and Management ceremony.
As he gave his speech, he shared what he learned during his time at Oregon Tech, OMIC, and various internships and reminded graduates that there is always something to be learned from the world around them.
“Regardless of our backgrounds and the differences in our journey to get here, we can all consider the following: remaining lifelong students, doing what you love, and remaining optimistic in an ever-changing world,” Segura said. “One thing that has been apparent to me throughout my life is that there is always something to be learned from the world around us.”
During his time at Mazama, Segura was active in many academic and leadership pursuits and took several college courses at Oregon Tech and Klamath Community College. He continued his success at Oregon Tech, graduating magna cum laude with awards including the President’s Senior Cup and Outstanding Program Scholar.
Participating in Oregon Tech’s Honors Program, Segura had the opportunity to be challenged academically and served the Klamath Falls and Oregon Tech communities. He was involved in the national engineering honors society Tau Beta Pi, an internship with the Washington NASA Space Grant Consortium, and was an NAIA national javelin competitor for Oregon Tech Track & Field.
As a contestant in the 2021 Catalyze Klamath, Segura and his fiancé, Hanna Wolf (MSREE/ENV), made up the team Electerro. The team’s concept was selected to compete in the statewide InventOR prototype competition, where they received first place and the people’s choice award. Electerro’s success continued, and they are currently communicating with an advisor to pursue various business opportunities. They also competed and placed at the 2022 Catalyze Klamath competition for their green-innovation Solaband concept.
Having completed an internship with Virgin Galactic as a mechanical systems design engineer, Segura accepted a job offer to begin working in their Tustin, California, office in August.
Segura concluded his speech by saying, “The world we live in is constantly changing, and the beauty lies in our ability to adapt. As much as we try to be prepared for what lies ahead, it is not guaranteed. We must remember to stay fluid with our future and grow from the challenges that we face.”