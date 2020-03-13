Both Klamath Falls City and County Schools canceled all non-essential school events on Thursday, including field trips and parent meetings, both this week and scheduled for dates prior to April 8. Late Thursday night, Oregon Governer Kate Brown ordered all public school statewide close starting Monday for the rest of the month, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Numerous public events Klamath County wide have also been canceled or delayed until early April.
The announcements rolled in like waves on Thursday, following a late night announcement by Brown on Wednesday that she has banned gatherings of 250 people or more for the next 30 days in light of COVID-19, also known as novel Coronavirus (see related coverage on A1). Her announcement came following the announcement by the World Health Organization on Wednesday that Coronavirus has been categorized as a global pandemic. There are currently 15 presumptive cases of COVID-19 or novel Coronavirus in Oregon, including one case in Klamath Falls.
Among the long list of cancellations is Klamath Union High School’s upcoming band concert as well as the band’s Run for the Music, a 5K fundraiser event, which had been planned for Saturday morning.
Mr. Pelican pageant is currently still happening on April 10 at this time. Check out the school’s Facebook page for updates.
Klamath County School District stated on its Facebook page that any county school event prior to April 9 is canceled at this time. Events will be evaluated based on recommendations from the Oregon Health Authority and Klamath County Public Health.
Klamath County Transitions Program also canceled “Starstruck,” an evening out for adults with disabilities.
KCC, Oregon respond
KCC and Oregon Tech stated on Thursday they will also remain open at this time.
The community college plans to cancel any field trips and off-campus group activities for classes and student clubs, increase “social distancing”measures, limiting travel and in-person meetings when necessary, and staggering work schedules when possible, according to a news release.
KCC and Oregon Tech officials said the community college is proactively preparing the campus for a coordinated response to COVID-19, while adhering to new statewide guidelines for workplaces and schools to prevent virus transmission.
The community college does not currently have any large gatherings of 250 people or more planned to take place in the next four weeks, according to the news release.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez, in a news release. “The college is in close contact with local health authorities and is taking the recommended precautions to ensure our students have a safe and healthful environment to learn in.”
Effective March 23, Oregon Tech is implementing Social Distancing guidance on its campuses, including:
o University Events: Non-essential employee, department or other university sponsored gatherings will be limited, with an appropriate exception process for academic delivery and select gatherings.
o Sporting Events: The NAIA athletic conference is suspending all sports until March 29 or pending further developments.
o Campus Housing: All student housing facilities will remain open and in normal operations, utilizing social distancing and other precautions.
o Employee Travel: Nonessential employee travel will be curtailed to the extent feasible.
o Continuity of Work and Remote Work: When feasible, and with prior approval, employees may be permitted to work remotely.
“We are thankful for the guidance that Oregon Tech and the other public universities received from the Governor’s Office, Oregon Health Authority, our county officials, and the Higher Education Coordinating Commission,” said Nagi Naganathan, president of Oregon Tech, in a news release. “This close coordination will continue as this situation develops.”
Oregon Tech offers specific guidance for students and employees regarding Spring Term, which begins March 30:
o Classes: Spring Term lecture classes will be delivered remotely wherever feasible for at least the first two weeks of classes from March 30 to April 10. Additional information will be communicated to students and faculty by Oregon Tech’s Office of the Provost.
o Labs: Laboratory instruction will continue to be offered in their current modality and as scheduled, with efforts made to employ social distancing practices.
o Computer Labs: Select computer labs will remain open for student use during Spring Term to ensure all students have access to courses delivered remotely.
o Clinics Operations: Clinics run by Oregon Tech will continue normal operations until further notice.
o Student Externships: Students externships and co-ops will continue; guidance will be updated on a regular basis by the department, and the extern partner in consultation with the Office of the Provost.
o Evaluating Further Steps: Each of these steps will be reevaluated on a frequent basis and adjustments will be communicated to the campus community.
“In situations like this we recognize that we cannot eliminate all risk, but we are determined to do all that we can to minimize it by focusing on protecting the health and well-being of our regional and campus communities as well as ensuring our students continued academic progress,” Naganathan said.
Oregon Tech officials said social distancing guidance will be evaluated on a frequent basis and adjustments will be communicated to the campus community.
Mass public events canceled this month
Klamath Basin Home & Outdoor Show and the annual Rock, Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show that were both scheduled at the Klamath County Fairgrounds for this coming weekend are both canceled this weekend, as well.
Todd Hogarth, manager of the Klamath County Fairgrounds, said the fairgrounds will cancel a total of five to six events that were planned through March and early April, including a high school rodeo. He anticipates a palpable impact to many of the cancellations, including for the Klamath Basin Homebuilder’s Association, which holds the Home and Outdoor Show every year.
“It’s their big weekend for the year and they have costs implemented,” Hogarth said. “They’d already spent some money on some stuff.
“We will definitely work with them on next year’s budget to make sure that they can afford to have that because that’s something I think the community looks forward to.”
Also among canceled events is CASA’s Fifth Annual Casablanca event, which had been planned for the event center, Hogarth said.
“As long as the numbers stay where they are, we’re going to continue with 50% of our events and our larger events will happen,” Hogarth said.
“We’re going to go with whatever the county and the state is telling us to do,” he said.
Heather Tramp, executive director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, is also worried about financial impacts to the closures and delays. Tramp said in particular, in addition to other events, a Leadership Klamath Youth Program tour of Sky Lakes Medical Center has also been canceled since it is a non-essential field trip.
“It’s inconvenient and we do have to think of ways to deal with the aftermath of this as far as the businesses go, but … it’s better to err on the side of caution,” Tramp said.
Even still, Tramp said she is starting to lose sleep over how she anticipates the temporary closures could impact local businesses in Klamath County.
“There’s so many layers to this – You have events that provide quite a bit of funding for an organization, like the home show does for the Homebuilder’s Association, and then you have all those vendors that count on it to get work to keep them busy during the Summer,” Tramp said. “But then you have restaurants or retailers or hotels customers aren’t coming in, then that’s a layer there that has hardship to you as a business. And then you have the people who work for those businesses who might contract this and be down for seven to 14 days or longer, and then there’s that economic impact, too.
“It’s just kind of this vicious circle that I’m worried about,” Tramp added.
Tramp said she’s worried about the cancellation of the home show in particular, where more some 200 vendors will miss out on exposure.
She worries about individuals not going into stores or being unable to go to work, and the impact that could have.
“If people stop missing work, what does that do to their income and then financially, and what does it do to the businesses?” she said.
“I’m really worried about the impact to our community and our workforce and the people who work for them.”
Tramp said she’s been working with Klamath County Commissioners on disseminating information as it becomes available.
“I know because it was declared an emergency, there will be some form of aid initially available but that’s still being worked out,” Tramp said. “I’ll be keeping a close eye on that so I can share that with our membership.”
Tramp said it’s too soon to estimate about events planned for late Spring or this Summer.
“That’s scary to think that we could be dealing with this for months,” Tramp said.
“Two weeks ago, I would have said this isn’t going to be a big deal.”
To learn more about how to keep your workplace, school, and home safe from the virus, go online at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.