Marjorie C. Lyman, age 96, passed away September 19, 2021, peacefully in her sleep with family by her side. Coincidentally, her grandmother passed away September 19, 1948.
Marjorie was born November 25, 1924, to Lewis and Mary Botens. She was blessed to have been born into a large farming family and had five brothers and sisters. Her two sisters, Marianna Bridges and Effie Vanderhoff, were her two best friends for their entire lives. She was born on the family farm, called the Warm Springs Ranch on the Keno Highway near Round Lake Road. Marjorie often told of stories of growing up on the farm and all the adventl,lres that went with it. She and her sister Effie would sneak down hill at night to watch the gypsies set up their camp as they traveled through the area. She would help her mother and sisters make homemade rootbeer in the summer and take it to the ranch hands. She would look forward to fall when all the neighbors would gather at their farm to make apple cider at their apple cider mill. Marjorie told stories of life during the Great Depression.
Marjorie attended Fairhaven Elementary School and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1942. She was the captain of the Pep Peppers and played softball. She also told of sitting in the KU gym, listening to Franklin D. Roosevelt deliver his speech after Pearl Harbor was attacked. After graduation she worked at the Kennel-Ellis Studio.
In 1946 she married Robert G. Lyman. They lived in Fort Jones briefly, and spent the rest of their lives in Klamath Falls, Oregon. They had four children, David, Marcie, Mark and Cindy. They were married 45 years before Robert passed away in 1991.
After her children were all in school, she went to work for the Klamath County School District as a cook at Falcon Heights Elementary School. She retired after 14 years.
Marjorie enjoyed hiking, camping and fishing, which she passed onto her children. Before having children she spent many weekends backpacking into the Sky and Mountain Lakes Wilderness areas. She had a special love for the Gearhart Wilderness and Waldo Lake. She enjoyed working in her yard and garden. She loved hunting morel mushrooms and picking huckleberries. Marjorie loved spending time with her family more than anything else.
Marjorie is survived by son and daughter-in-law Mark and Lori Lyman, Bend, OR; daughter and son-in-law Marcie and Blair Henderson, Klamath Falls; daughter Cindy Mee, Klamath Falls; grandchildren David and Stacy Lyman, Tualatin, OR; Jeff and Erika Jackola, Tigard, OR; Kayla and Nicole Mee, Klamath Falls; Marc and Stacie Henderson, Klamath Falls; Lance and Brittany Fisher, Lake Oswego; great-grand children Dylan and Lucas Lyman, Kylie Jackola, Sloan and Ellie Henderson, Hunter Blair, and Sarah and Sophia Fisher. Marjorie has numerous nephews and nieces that she truly adored. She leaves many friends at the Klamath View Retirement Center where she lived since 1999.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son David Sr. Lyman, son-in-law Paul Mee, brothers and sisters-in-law Lewis Botens, John and Jean Botens, Richard and Eileen Botens; sisters and brothers-in-law Marianna and Jerry Bridges and Effie and Hubert Vanderhoff.
At Marjories' request and written instructions, there will be no memorial service. Any donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Marjorie will be missed for her genuine kindness, her love of sports, her pies, her cooking, her thoughtfulness and wanting nothing more than being with family. She truly was one of the sweetest people you would ever have met.