A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market May 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?

Measure 109, which was approved by voters statewide in 2020 by nearly 56% of the vote, automatically opts in local governments in Oregon. But it also includes a process through which cities and counties can back out. Local officials can decide to refer to voters either a two-year moratorium or an outright ban on psilocybin services.

