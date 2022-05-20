A man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a car chase with Klamath Falls Police Department officers Monday.
According to a news release from the Oregon State Police, an officer from the KFPD attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Garrett Turnham.
The officer observed concerning behavior and issued certain commands. Turnham ignored the commands of the officer and accelerated away.
During the pursuit, Turnham drove through a fence and the playground at Mills Elementary, where a female passenger exited the car. Turnham then circled around to East Main, heading south.
The pursuit continued out of the Mills Addition and onto 6th Street, headed west. Near the 6th Street viaduct, Turnham began discharging a firearm from his vehicle.
The pursuit continued to Klamath Avenue, then to the commercial district near Spring and Commercial, with Turnham continuing to fire at pursuing officers. The vehicle came to a stop at Commercial and 7th, and Turnham was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation suggests Turnham suffered from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. A subsequent search revealed a handgun and AK-style rifle.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encourage to call the Oregon State Police.