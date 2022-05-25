Malin’s historic gas station, which was built in 1924, was awarded a $147,000 grant Thursday from Oregon Heritage, a division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, to help with refurbishment.
Ryan Bartholomew, director of the Malin Historical Museum, said the station is a house type, bungalow style with canopy station. He said house type stations were among the first standardized “cookie cutter” designs for gas stations. The Malin station is one of the last examples of a house type of station in the nation and remains located at its original site. It operated until about 2001.
While the building has always been a gas station, other businesses that coincided with gas sales at different times through the years were a radio station, radio repair, automotive repair, small engine repair and a very popular candy shop from the early 1960s-early 1990s.
“Gas brands sold at the station include Union, Shell, Gilmore, Signal, Phillips 66, Texaco and BP,” Bartholomew said.
He said the Malin Community Service Club purchased the building in August 2020 with plans to save the historic structure and return the station to its historical appearance. A visitor’s center and space for a small business are also planned for the building.
Bartholomew said in the past two decades Malin’s Main Street “has experienced a renaissance of sorts. Several private businesses have been remodeled. Basin Youth for Christ has refurbished the old Broadway Hall and Theater, saving the structures and returning them to their former glory.”
In addition, he noted the Malin Historical Society previously refurbished the old Malin Drug store into a museum and said a Veterans Memorial and pocket park “have been added to spruce up the downtown. The Vets memorial and pocket park feature six murals by Klamath Basin artist Chris Young. The gas station project will remove the final major eyesore from Malin’s historic downtown.”
The granting agency, Oregon Heritage, on Thursday awarded 28 matching grants worth $5 million to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that encourage economic revitalization. Projects range from façade improvement to basic facilities and housing with awards ranging from $23,850 to $200,000.
According to an Oregon Heritage news release, “The department funded applications that best conveyed the ability to stimulate private investment and local economic development, best fit within the community’s long-range plan for downtown vitality, and community need.”
Other funded projects to bring long vacant buildings back into use were granted to Chiloquin Vision In Progress and Lakeview for marquee and façade repairs at the Alger Theater.
The grant program was created during the 2015 legislative session, and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. The legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, and provided an initial infusion of funds from the sale of lottery bonds. The legislature included the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant in the lottery bond package approved in 2021. An additional grant round will occur in 2023. The funds must be used to award grants to participating Oregon Main Street Network organizations to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization. The program also requires that at least 50% of the funds go to rural communities as defined in the bill.