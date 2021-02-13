P.S. I will always love you with both of my hearts.
That’s the sweet sign off for a love letter penned on Nov. 12, 1942, by David R. Kingsley to his fiancee Harriet Fox, several months after Kingsley enlisted in the U.S. Army.
Harriet and David never wed. Kingsley was killed in action in June 1944 during a mission over Piloesti, Romania, when the B-17 he was flying in was shot down.
But before that terrible day, David and Harriet exchanged letters throughout their courtship. Harriet (Fox) Zalabak passed away at the age of 96 in 2015, but the love she and David shared lives on through the letters, which she donated to the Klamath County Museum in 2012 and are now on display.
The recently completed exhibit, curated by Kristen Sonniksen and museum technician Jim McClure, showcases copies of the original letters and photos that honors Kingsley’s service, and also illuminates a softer side of a man celebrated for bravery. Kingsley Field was named in his memory in 1957.
David affectionately went by Dave when he was writing Harriet. He called her “Peanut.”
“Darling, please believe me when I say I love you because I always will,” he wrote in a letter from Minter Field, California in January 1942.
Their last visit was ripped right out of a movie script, according to a previous story, where they parted ways at a train station in Sacramento. He ran to her and picked her up, before jumping back on the train.
Would she wait for him? He called out the question.
“I’ll wait for you,” she recounted to Herald & News.
Sonniksen was moved by their story and wanted to make sure their love was highlighted in the museum.
The letters had been stored for nearly 10 years in the museum’s climate control room. Sonniksen took interest in showcasing them while updating the Kingsley Field exhibit, and featured some in a social media post about the display on Feb. 2.
“Even though both Kingsley and Harriet never lived here, Kingsley Field is a notable and well respected point of interest in Klamath County,” Sonniksen said. “People are more familiar with his tragic death than his stunning life and the letters bring to the surface a humanity and a type of relate-ability that I think is important to share alongside his heroic last few minutes of life.”
It appears that Harriet’s love for David lingered long after he was killed. She later named her son David, according to Sonniksen.
“These letters were very special to Harriet and she held on to them for almost 70 years,” Sonniksen said. “David may have died young, but the love between these two people, which is so apparent when you read these letters, far surpassed that of the little time they got to spent together.
The letters found their home at the museum in a bit of a serendipitous way, too.
A friend of Harriet’s, Jill Cress, had seen a mural being painted downtown of David as she was on her way to the Running Y Resort area nearly 10 years ago. It inspired her to connect with base historian Ryan Bartholomew and the rest is history.
Harriet later planned a visit to Klamath Falls when she knew the letters would have a home in the museum. She was photographed with Bartholomew in front of the mural in 2021.
Kingsley was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for voluntarily giving the last parachute to Staff Sgt. Michael Sullivan before his aircraft crashed. Kingsley is buried at Arlington National Ceremony in Washington, D.C., though his love for Harriet remains on full display in Klamath Falls.
— Former Herald and News reporter Dave Martinez’s work contributed to this report.