MERRILL — Southern Cascade League regular season girls basketball champion Lost River punched its ticket to the Class 2A state tournament with a 49-20 victory over Bonanza Wednesday.
The Raiders now will host Lakeview on Saturday at a time to be determined today, to see which team will enter the state tournament at the SCL’s top seed. Lakeview secured its state tournament berth with a 40-32 win over Illinois Valley Wednesday.
Against Bonanza, Lost River began to pull away from its intracounty rival in the second period. By halftime, the Raiders led, 24-8, and added to their lead throughout the second half.
Damary Roman led all scorers with 13 points for Lost River, while Kelly Camacho and Ashleigh Taylor both came up a point shy of double figures. Valeria Aguirre had nine rebounds for the Raiders, while Roman, Camacho and Ashleigh Taylor each had three steals. Angela Taylor had three assists.
For Bonanza, Jada Gallagher was high scorer with six points, one better than Kylie Basso and Madison Lindsey.
Josie Cole had eight Bonanza rebounds.
Butte Valley 49, Surprise Valley 30
DORRIS — Butte Valley methodically pulled away from Surprise Valley to advance to the CIF Northern Section Division VII girls basketball semifinals with a 49-30 victory at home Wednesday.
The Bulldogs now will either travel to top-seeded Greenville or host American Christian Academy in a Friday semifinal game.
Wednesday, Butte Valley did not take the lead until the second quarter. By halftime, the Bulldogs were up, 14-9, and extended their lead throughout the second half.
Kendra Chadwell led three Butte Valley players in double figures with a team-high 13 points. Jasmine Garcia added 12, and Brytnea Cilione 11.
Iiobu Nabahe-Henry led all scorers with 19 Surprise Valley points.
Wednesday Boys Basketball
Lost River 70, Glide 35
MERRILL — Lost River rolled to a 39-19 halftime lead and posted a 70-35 victory over Glide Wednesday in the Southern Cascade League boys basketball district playoffs. The win moves the Raiders into the Class 2A state tournament.
Ten different players scored for Lost River, which will host the SCL seeding game Saturday against either Lakeview or Butte Falls. The game time is expected to be determined today.
Wednesday, Carston Hartman scored 14 points, Aiden McAuliffe 11 and Zaidyn Nicolet 10 for seventh-rated Lost River, with Axel Ramos and Jimmy Lyman both a field goal shy of double figures.