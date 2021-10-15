With just under a minute to play, a collective gasp, then a roar reverberated among the home spectators at Lost River’s Chin Field on Friday night.
The latest Spud Bowl was a thriller that essentially came down to what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion attempt after the Bonanza Antlers authored a heroic comeback drive late in the fourth quarter that ended with a 3-yard Adrian Mojica touchdown run.
But on the all-important play, the Bonanza pass fell incomplete, giving Lost River (6-1, 3-0 SD1) a 24-22 win in a penalty-plagued instant classic.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” said Lost River head coach Dennis Dunlea. “We overcame a lot of adversity and then held them there in the end, and I couldn’t be prouder of my guys.”
Looking to brew what would be the on-paper upset, Bonanza (3-3, 1-1) came out in the first quarter striking first and fast. Finding success through the air, the Antlers scored on their first drive as a deep ball from quarterback Andres Mojica found senior tight end Ty Nelson for a 40-yard touchdown. Mojica went back to Nelson for a two-point conversion to give Bonanza an 8-0 lead.
Adding yet more ingredients for an upset, the Antlers forced and recovered a fumble on the second play of Lost River’s first drive. Bonanza capitalized on the turnover as Mojica’s arm again turned in a touchdown as he hit junior tight end WD Kness for a 10-yard score. Nelson again caught the two-point conversion.
With just under six minutes to go in the first quarter, Bonanza sported a 16-0 lead. The Antlers forced another turnover on the Raiders’ second drive when Adrian Mojica picked off a pass from Lost River’s Chase McAuliffe.
But the Raiders’ defense forced a punt and momentum swung to Lost River. Early in the second, Lost River’s Cody Lyman punched in the Raiders’ first score. A successful two-point conversion made it 16-8 Bonanza.
Mixing in pressure on Andres Mojica, the Raiders’ defense again stoned the Bonanza attack. The ensuing punt was returned to the Bonanza 33-yard-line and the Lost River offense capitalized on the field position. McAuliffe took an option run 18 yards to the end zone and a gritty run by Connor Dunlea converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 16-16 — a score that would hold until the fourth quarter.
Both sides earned their fair share of penalties, but the third quarter was by far the most laundry filled. One Lost River drive saw at least five straight plays called back on a variety of penalties, sapping momentum and eventually leading to a punt for the Raiders.
“It was definitely frustrating and it was definitely really hard to deal with,” said Lost River’s Curtis Sweat, a senior. “I think we just worked through it. We just never quit playing.”
Neither side found the end zone until the fourth quarter when a finally a punishing, penalty-free drive for the Raiders ended in a Nathan Dalton punch-in from less than a yard out. McAuliffe followed up with what would become the game-winning two-point conversion run. With just under eight minutes to play, the Raiders had their first lead at 24-16.
“We played good as a team,” McAuliffe said after the game. “I thought we played hard even though we were down and faced a lot of adversity.”
The Antlers of course refused to roll over on their ensuing, clock-eating drive. Andres Mojica converted an incredible 4th-and-4, completing a pass to Bonanza’s Cameron Motz with a Lost River defender hanging off him. The Antler’s Tanner Mestes also made a collection of gritty runs to move the sticks.
Next up, the conference-leading Raiders will host Glendale on Thursday, while Bonanza faces Chiloquin, also at home, next Friday.