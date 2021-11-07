The No. 4 Lost River Raiders (9-1) secured their ninth-straight win and fourth shutout of the season when they blanked No. 13 Camas Valley (2-7) in their first-round playoff game on Saturday afternoon.
The victory means Lost River will get to host a tough opponent in No. 5 Waldport (8-1). The pair of one-loss teams will meet under the lights this coming Friday at 7 p.m. at Chin Field.
On their way to the 38-0 victory on Saturday, the Raiders racked up 268 total yards while holding Camas Valley to just 95.
Sophomore quarterback Chase McAuliffe had a hand in every touchdown Lost River scored. He picked up 53 rushing yards on the game and two of his three total carries found the end zone. McAuliffe also passed for three touchdowns.
Junior Isaac Hernandez was on the receiving end of two of those scores, while fellow junior Codey Lyman had a touchdown catch as well.
Lyman also ran in a 2-point conversion and rushed for 40 yards on 8 carries. Nathan Dalton spearheaded the Raiders' ground attack with 81 yards on 10 carries. Dalton didn't score a touchdown but did find the end zone twice on two-point conversion attempts.
Senior Curtis Sweat led the Raiders' defense with 13 total tackles and a sack. Junior Carson Parrish racked up 7 tackles and a pair of sacks. It was the second meeting of the year for both teams and round two went much like the first as Lost River beat the Hornets 34-0 in the second week of the season.
Waldport, Lost River's quarterfinals opponent, have displayed a lethal attack all year. Their scores look like lopsided basketball games as they've averaged 58.7 points per game through nine contests. Opposing teams have averaged 33.8 points per game in response. In their first-round game, the Irish defeated No. 12 Elgin 72-30.
The Raiders are certainly no offensive slouch, averaging 42.2 points per game, but have managed to hold opponents to an impressive 12.6 points per game.
But while Lost River's season continued on Saturday, another Klamath County team saw their campaign end.
No. 11 Bonanza fell in a 46-6 first-round loss at No. 6 Crane (8-2). The loss capped a 5-4 season for an Antlers' squad that will graduate eight seniors.