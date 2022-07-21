What a difference a month makes.

In mid-June, Lost Creek was flowing wild, making the flooded Lost Creek Trail impossible to follow. Located near the eastern boundary of the Sky Lakes Wilderness, even the section of the trail that crosses the normally unseen creek was awash with rushing water. Two of us carefully stepped across on logs and rocks while another crawled across a fallen tree. Two others in our quintet balked, retreated to the parking area and drove to the nearby Cold Spring Trailhead.

