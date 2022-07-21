In mid-June, Lost Creek was flowing wild, making the flooded Lost Creek Trail impossible to follow. Located near the eastern boundary of the Sky Lakes Wilderness, even the section of the trail that crosses the normally unseen creek was awash with rushing water. Two of us carefully stepped across on logs and rocks while another crawled across a fallen tree. Two others in our quintet balked, retreated to the parking area and drove to the nearby Cold Spring Trailhead.
Once on the other side of Lost Creek, the trail was unwalkable, completely hidden by rapidly flowing water. On that day in mid-June, Lost Creek wasn’t a creek, it was a river.
That wasn’t the case earlier this week. As usual there was no need to ford the creek because, as usual, there was no river, no creek, no water. If we hadn’t been aware that it was the place where we carefully tippy-toed across we would have simply strolled past the truly lost Lost Creek.
Instead of bushwhacking around the swollen stream-turned-river and frequent patches of snow, we simply followed the trail. Surprisingly, there was no remnant debris and it was seemingly unscathed by the flooding waters. If I hadn’t been on the trail four weeks earlier and seen for myself how the trail looked, I would have thought anyone telling me about the trail-turned-river was overflowing with blarney.
Instead, the Lost Creek Trail is itself again — an easy-to-follow, 1-1/2-mile hike from its unsigned trailhead to its junction with the Badger Lake Trail and, a bit further north, connection with the Pacific Crest, Red Lake and Blue Canyon trails.
Instead of weaving through brush and trees in a snow-laden landscape, we hiked up the easy-to-follow trail. Instead of scrambling an impromptu path to Center Lake, we strolled past the lake on our way to the Badger Lake Trail junction.
From there we headed south, winding around and over trail-clogging trees. At Long Lake’s north end — about 2-3/4-miles from the Lost Creek Trailhead — Haldane Harris and I followed Bill Van Moorhem along the lakeshore to a clearing near a campsite hidden from the trail. The nearby attraction is a fallen tree, its branches and trunk contorted in the shape of a dragon.
Long Lake lives up to its name, more than a mile in length.
After water and snacks, we hiked north past the dragon — “Don’t get too close,” Bill laughingly warned, “It might attack!” — and along a long meadow alive with richly colored wildflowers, including past-their-prime penstemon, shooting stars and an array of others flowers. We weren’t the first to tread the area. Elk had left their tracks in the spongy meadow.
On last month’s hike, one abbreviated by having to meander and falling snow, we stopped at Center Lake before retreating back to the parking area located off FS Road 3659. This time, instead of bundling in jackets, gloves and wool hats, we rolled up our shirt sleeves and, after applying generous doses of mosquito repellent, soaked in the heat. By early afternoon it was toasty hot.