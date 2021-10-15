Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for the week of November 6, 2021
By Beatrice Naylor, Klamath County Museum
100 years ago
The largest and most up-to-date liquor still ever taken in a raid in Klamath County was captured yesterday afternoon by Sheriff Lloyd Low and Deputy Marion Barnes when they swooped down on Ed James on the old Bro Jameson place, five miles out on the Old Ft. Klamath Road. Later Raymond Moore was arrested here as an accomplice.
Sheriff Low had been shadowing a number of jitney drivers the past week when he learned that numerous trips were being made out to the Jameson place. He also noted excessive intoxication among loggers. Both circumstances were clues in locating the place where the illicit booze was being made, and led to the raid on the ranch.
A mash box containing, it is said 100 gallons jog liquor in the making, a five gallon barrel full of finished product and a fifty gallon barrel awaiting the next brew, a large copper still, one half inch copper worm, gasoline stove and pressure tank were seized by the officers in a log cabin about 100 years from the house.
The Evening Herald, November 2, 1921
50 years ago
For more than three decades, Halloween “spooks” have signed a register at the Bert C. Thomas home on Pacific Terrace.
The practice originated with the late Bert Thomas in 1940 and been continued by his widow.
Mrs. Thomas said in 1940 there were 111 signatures. The blackouts of World War II cut the number to 14 in 1943 but this year 108 youngsters collected homemade candy at the Thomas home and signed their names, including offspring of several who were among the original signers.
The Herald and News, November 1, 1971
25 years ago
A spectacular late-night fire destroyed most of the Klamath Falls Elks Lodge Tuesday, taking with it irreplaceable artifacts dating to the organization’s beginning in 1911.
The fire gutted the main lodge, the kitchen and dining area and a lounge. Offices and a private clubroom for lodge members were saved.
The heap of ashes continued to smolder at daybreak today, as investigators began looking for clues to what caused the blaze at 25 Hawkins St., off West Oregon Avenue.
The fire was reported to 911 about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. By the time firefighters arrived flames were leaping 50 feet into the one, one firefighter said.
Ron Eichelkraut, investigator for Fire District No. 1, said the blaze apparently started in the southwest corner of the building, near the kitchen.
Arliss Reeder, a member of the lodge, said the building contained portraits of all the lodge’s past exalted rulers going back to the lodge’s establishment in 1911.
Also lost was the lodge charter, and eight trophy elk mounted that had been donated by lodge members, including one shot by a charter member in the 1930s.
The Herald and News, November 6, 1996
10 years ago
A wolf that split from a pack in Northeastern Oregon has wandered into Klamath County, confirming the hopes of wildlife advocates and the fears of ranchers that the endangered predators could repopulate the region.
The GPS-collared male wolf from Wallowa County’s Imnaha pack was located several times by satellite north of Upper Klamath Lake, said Michelle Dennehy, spokeswoman with a the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The wolf, named OR-7 because it was the seventh wolf collared.
“It could turn around and go right back; it could keep going south; it could go west,” says Michelle Dennehy.
The Herald and News, November 9, 2011