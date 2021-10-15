Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for the week of November 20, 2021
By Beatrice Naylor, Klamath County Museum
100 years ago
While the twin thirteen-year-old sons of G.W. Heavlin, the well known rancher, living about eight miles out on the Keno Road, were examining a shot gun at noon Easter, the gun went off and the shot perforated a thin partition between the bedroom and the dining room where the family were at dinner, wounded, besides Mr. Heavlin, a brother Al. Heavlin, who is on a visit from California, Mrs. J. R. Kinsey, a neighbor, and the eldest boy, Wesley. The wounds afflicted, while painful, are not considered dangerous.
The gun was loaded with number four birdshot and when it exploded, a quantity penetrated the back of of Mr. Heavlin. The shot scattered all about the table. Mrs. Kinsey was wounded in the left shoulder, while the boy, Wesley, was peppered in the knees, forehead, and breast.
Dr. Hunt and Massey were summoned and dressed the wounds, and later the patients came to town to the Warren Hunt Hospital, where the shot was removed.
The Evening Herald, November 21, 1921
50 years ago
Plans for development of a $100 million, 120-acre industrial park adjacent to the Oregon Technical Institute campus picked up new impetus Tuesday when Bob Pyle, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, promised the county would cooperate with the City of Klamath Falls in the venture.
City and county officials, directors of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and other community leaders gathered at the Kingfalls Restaurant to review plans for the industrial park, which Klamath Falls Mayor Robert Veatch called “one of the biggest opportunities this area has ever had.”
The proposed College Industrial Park would be designed to attract “clean industry”—not-polluting technologically oriented plants—to the area. It would be oriented toward the facilities of Oregon Technical Institute and, according to architect Ned Kirschbaum, would be landscaped like “ another campus.”
Kirschbaum, and associate of the firm of Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill which designed the OTI campus, was retained by the College Industrial Park Commission to prepare preliminary plans for the complex.
The Herald and News, November 24, 1971
25 years ago
A partnership among local businesses, the Klamath Tribes, and state and federal agencies took action.
The problem they are trying to solve: Erosion that threatened an ancient tribal burial ground Agency Lake near Henzel Park.
Against the backdrop of the serene lake and a gray sky, members of the Klamath Tribe performed a reburial ceremony Wednesday afternoon that was part of the
Agency Lake Restoration Project.
Then the work began. The restoration project involved putting down a porous fabric mat that will help keep it from eroding any further. Once the mat was in place, dump trucks distributed a fine gravel on top of it.
Vegetation will later be planted to help keep everything from washing away. The Partnership said they will plant willow trees and cattails throughout the area.
Gordon Beatles, cultural and heritage specialist for the Klamath Tribes, said the tribes had identified the site more than 18 months ago.
He said the tribes had been collecting and artifacts that had been eroding out of the ground and reburying them for the past two years. In the past six months, he said the site had been having trouble with grave robbers and pot raiders.
The Herald and News, November 21, 1996
10 years ago
State budget cuts have forced Klamath Falls City Schools to ditch popular programs such as elementary track and field, junior high sports, high school auto mechanics, construction and culinary arts.
But a coalition of Klamath Union High School alumni, school administrators, and community members are working to stave off further cuts and bring back programs that enhance the student experience.
The Pelican Education Foundation was formally launched in mid-2010. But organizers are now ratcheting up efforts to establish the endowment organization—tapping into graduates of the district to raise funds for extra-curricular programs.
Julie Gilman is president of the Pelican Education Foundation’s board of directors.
KU alum Luis Garcia, an associate with Portland-based Stoel River law firm, in 2010 helped the foundation get nonprofit status.
The Herald and News, November 22, 2011