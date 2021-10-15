Looking Back: This week in Klamath County history for the week of November 13, 2021
By Beatrice Naylor, Klamath County Museum
100 years ago
Discriminating burglars early this morning effected entrance to the K.K.K. gents furnishing store on Main Street through a skylight and after drawing the shade on the front door, plundered the safe of $400 in currency, jimmied the private box of Roy Durban, one of the proprietors, securing a collection of 400 rare old coins which he had been collecting for twenty years, and outfitted themselves from head to foot in wearing apparel of all sorts. To cap the climax of their operations the burglars after investigating the stock of grips, handbags, and portmanteaus, selected two of the best in the lot and loaded their plunder of all kinds into them, departing by the basement entrance.
Fred Houston, while checking up the loss stated that in rough figures, the clothing loss amounted to about $300, that no store money was taken, but the loss to workmen who had left the $400 in currency, and Durban’s coin collection, would total about $900.
Roy Durban feels the loss of his coin collection very keenly having been saving for twenty years.
Two silver dollars, with the Goddess of Liberty seated of coinage of 1870, rare pieces, a three dollar gold piece, a number of $2 1/2, also smaller sums in United States gold coin and a number of foreign gold pieces were included in the loot taken by the thieves.
The Evening Herald, November 18, 1921
50 years ago
Female students of the two Klamath Falls school districts now are permitted to wear blue jeans to school. The school boards of the two districts authorized the move Monday night.
Previously, blue jeans on girl students were forbidden. However, the rule was circumvented by wearing jeans of colors other than blue.
Board member Mrs. Ni Paterson said, “We want them to be modest. We’re trying to hold the line on weirdos,” defining the purpose of the dress code enforced in the two districts.
The Herald and News, November 16, 1971
25 years ago
Three years ago the closure of the Oregon Air National Guard unit at Kingsley Field was a fearsome possibility.
But the Guard’s changing fortunes were reflected Saturday during ceremonies that formally bring the unit in line with other stand-alone flying units.
“I no longer fear that,” said Col. Bill Cox of Kingsley’s closure during the Saturday’s Wing Activation ceremonies. “I think our future is bright and strong.”
Cox believes the Guard’s future is as a “world class training center: for pilots, air traffic controllers and doctors, told his gathered units, “We can cause that future to unfold before us.”
“It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it,” said Brig. Gen. William Doctor, Oregon Air National Guard.
The Kingsley unit was officially recognized as a Wing, like all other Air Guard stand-alone flying units, on June 27 but the ceremony was delayed because of other activities.
The Herald and News, November 17, 1996
10 years ago
What started as a simple conversation at a Ross Ragland Theater board members’ dinner has shed some much needed light on the theater’s facade, left dark for nearly two years.
Work began Monday to install 10 new floodlights to cast light on the tower of the theater. The tower previously was lit by an outline of neon lights which over the years have fallen apart to the point where they had to be turned off, said Ragland exclusive director Mark McCrary.
The lighting work—performed in exchange for tickets to future shows by Cary Brennan, owner of Ed-Pat Electric, Inc., and his son Kevin—continued Tuesday.
“This tower defines the city in a way,” said Ragland facility manager Christi Ruegger.
“You could always see the theater from the highway as you came into town and it is very cool we’re getting that back,” she continued.
Although there is no timeframe on continued lighting projects, the theater does plan to replace the tower’s neon outline with LED lights or fiber optics but theater officials don’t feel the technology is there yet.
The Herald and News, November 16, 2011