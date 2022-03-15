100 years ago
An increase in rates of from 50 to 75 percent over present rates, has been granted to the Klamath Heating Company by the Oregon Public Service Commission, effective March 30, and continuing to May 30.
It appears on the showing in the application for increase, says the order, that cost of operating the utility has been greatly increased by failure of the ordinary supply of cheap fuel, sawdust, due to an unforeseen strike in the box factories supplying the fuel.
It appears that for the 24 days in March the increased cost of operation was $3,100, and the estimated cost, beyond the ordinary, if the strike continues, will be $3,200.
The rate asked for, according to the order, will yield less that 40 percent of the increased cost of operating, and it is granted on the grounds, that it will prevent injury to the customers of the utility, and will enable the utility to continue operation.
Unless further showing of extraordinary and increased losses are made, the emergency rates will automatically terminate on May 30.
The Evening Herald, April 3, 1922
50 years ago
More phone lines are leaving the scene in the Klamath Falls area, reports Gary Wilhelms, Pacific Northwest Bell manager.
More than 340 miles of open telephone wire and 779 poles are presently being removed between Olene and the California border. The lines formerly served long distance calling which is now routed mostly through microwave facilities.
Buried telephone cable soon to be in place along Bristol Street and into The Meadows Subdivision southeast of Klamath Falls will replace 3,500 feet of aerial cable. The route serves a large residential and subdivided area along Bristol Street.
More than 65,400 feet of aerial telephone wire will be replaced with buried cable along Reeder Road southeast of Klamath Falls.
“The buried cable will eliminate a serious maintenance problem we experienced on this route,” says Wilhelms.
The Herald and News, April 2, 1972
25 years ago
An army of volunteers has begun a long march across some barren and rocky terrain in Klamath County this spring, dropping thousands of tiny bitterbrush seedlings along the way.
If the seedlings take hold, they will grow into shrubs that will provide shelter for birds and a year-round source of feed for deer and antelope.
Hunting enthusiasts and the Girl Scouts joined with government agents this week to begin the project on Bureau of Land Management property in the Klamath Hills, about seven miles south of Klamath Falls. A fire burned about 1,200 acres there last August.
Although the fire threatened no homes and other structures, it probably did more good than harm, BLM officials say.
“The botanists and ecologists are very excited about the returning of the ecosystem here,” said Gayle Sitter, a wildlife biologist for the BLM’s Klamath Falls Resource Area. At one time, fires naturally burned over most of the Klamath Basin every few years, experts say. After European settlement of the area, however, fires were suppressed, and that fundamentally altered the vegetation across the landscape.
The Herald and News, April 3, 1997
10 years ago
Klamath and Lake counties had no drug-related deaths in 2011, according to state statistics, even as the statewide total soared to the highest levels since 2000.
The State Medical Examiner’s office released 2011 drug-related death statistics Thursday. Out of 36 counties in Oregon, 22 had one or more drug-related deaths last year.
The state total soared by 20 percent as the number of drug-related deaths jumped to 240 from 200 in the year before, according to data from the State Medical Examiner’s website.
Heroin was the leading cause of death with 143 fatalities. That’s a 59 percent increase over 2010 and the highest since 2000 when the number of heroin deaths was 131.
Methamphetamine-related deaths increased by one from 2010, but the 107 meth-related deaths recorded in 2011 is still more than double what it was in 2001, when the numbers was at a 10-year low of 50.
Neighboring Jackson County logged nine deaths, with eight from methamphetamine.
Klamath County had six drug-related deaths in 2010–the largest spike in five years.
The Herald and News, April 6, 2012