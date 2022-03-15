100 years ago
Shortly after leaving the ground for a flight to Bend at 10 o’clock this morning the Western Airway Company plane, which has been carrying passengers here for three days, crashed to the ground from a height of 50 feet and was demolished. Alva de Garma, the pilot, and his mechanic escaped with minor scratches.
De Garma attributed the accident to a propellor which had replaced one used during his flights here. He said that after taking off, the plane seemed unable to raise and started to settle as though a current were sucking it downward.
The plane fell on Eldorado Avenue a block north of East Main, narrowly escaped two lines of overhead wires and lodged a few feet from a residence. The occupants probably owed their lives to the fact that it landed right side upward. It struck nose first, smashing the frame work to kindling wood and badly damaging the motor. One wing was crushed but the fuselage escaped serious damage. No fire resulted.
The plane was a Thompson Standard with a 220 h.p. Hispano Suiza motor. It has been used by the company in the passenger service between Los Angelos and San Francisco.
The Evening Herald, April 25, 1922
50 years ago
Petitions objecting to a proposed bounty on coyotes are being circulated in Klamath County by the Klamath Humane Society according to Mrs. Lloyd D. Cogley, a spokesman for the group.
Klamath County commissioners have proposed a $3,000 item in the 1972-1973 budget for coyote bounties.
Humane Society members said the proposed $3,000 “could be put to far better use if they were allocated for a winter feeding program for the deer which need help surviving the severe winter periods.”
Coyotes, according to the spokesmen for the organization “will not pose nearly as great a threat to a strong, healthy herd of deer but will in effect help keep a herd healthy by cleaning up deer which are weak or sick.”
They also pointed to potential damage to farming and grazing lands by ground squirrels, rabbits and other rodents, when coyotes eliminated. “This is evident now in parts of South Poe Valley where the coyotes have recently been decimated and ground squirrels have already taken over alfalfa fields,” they maintained.
The Evening Herald, April 20, 1972
25 year ago
The black-robed Mark Hatfield was mingling with Oregon Institute of Technology faculty this morning when he realized he was missing something.
“Where’s my wife? She has my speech,” said the former U.S. senator in his usual calm voice.
His wife, Barbara, didn’t have it.
Within minutes, a smiling Hatfield popped his head out of the robing room with a black folder, brandishing it to OIT President Lawrence Wolf.
“I found it,” he joked as the institute's academic symposium started off this morning: “Yes, everything’s under control.”
OIT’s first ever convocation and part of the 50th anniversary observances proceeded with appropriate pomp and circumstance this morning.
Hatfield, who in 1959, signed the bill that provided funds to build the new OIT campus and spoke at its dedication in 1964, received an honorary doctorate of technology during today’s ceremony.
Herald and News, April 24, 1997
10 years ago
Ms. Bellz returned to Klamath Falls from a winter in Arizona to an infested home.
In the tidy rooms of her home, she was greeted by mice droppings and urine trails covering bedspreads, counter tops and carpets.
The deer mice initially got into her garage and feasted on several large bags of birdseed left on the floor. From there, they gained access to the house.
Four days later, the stink of the infestation remained, but Bellz was concerned the air carried something more dangerous than a bad smell: the hanta virus, which kills one out every three people who contract. It.
There have been 15 reported cases of hanta virus in Oregon since 1993, according to Oregon Heath Authority data. Five of these cases occurred in Klamath, Deschutes and Wasco counties. Of those cases, there were three deaths.
The virus is carried by all rodents, but the deer mouse carries the brunt of it.
The virus is releases into the air when it is disturbed by cleaning attempts or by living and working in rodent-infested areas.
When Bellz discovered the risks associated with tackling the cleaning project herself, she decided to contact experts even though she didn’t know for sure whether the hanta virus was in her home.
“It’s better to be safe than to be dead,” she said.
The Herald and News, April 24, 2012