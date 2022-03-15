100 years ago
A fine of $175 was levied by Justice Gaghagen on Carl Schubert, Sr., charged with having intoxicants in his possession, following a hearing without a jury in the justice court yesterday afternoon. The state produced some home brew, taken in a search of the Schubert premises, and a bottle about one-third full of alleged moonshine. The defendant admitted making the brew for his own use and said he had found the bottle of stronger liquor among some old bottles and had used it as a lineament on his wife’s leg, to alleviate rheumatism.
Wm. Marx, attorney for Schubert, announced that he will ask the circuit court to review the case and set aside the conviction, on grounds that the complaining witness, a man named Morrison, was not present at the trial, as the statute requires before there can be either conviction or acquittal.
The Evening Herald, April 11, 1922
50 years ago
The Silver Star Medal was awarded to Platoon Sgt. Donald DeLap, the son of Lloyd and Mary DeLap of 800 Roseway Drive. DeLap, a 1959 graduate of Klamath Union High School, was awarded. The Silver Star Medal and the Bronze Start Medal for his actions while serving as a member of the Third United States Infantry in South Vietnam. The presentation of the medals was made at Fort Myer, Virginia.
The Herald and News, April 9, 1972
25 years ago
Some of the students were having so much fun they didn’t realize they were actually putting their classroom smarts to practice.
“Besides being a nice day out of school, they’re actually getting a lot out of this,” said Margaret Stahler as 40 High School students planted 2,000 bitterbrush seedlings and removed plastic protectors from willows and red osier dogwoods planted last year.
“It’s kind of neat because some of these kids planted them last year,” noted Stahler of the willows and dogwoods. “It’s helping them put things together.”
“I was happy to see how many did make it. It does feel good to get out and apply what we learn in the classroom,” said Jared Kerr, 16, Bonanza High Junior, one of several who was also part of last year’s planting crew.
The Bonanza students who were mostly involved with the school’s Future Farmers of America program, spent the day at Louie Randall’s Circle 5 Ranch near Lorena.
The bitterbrush planting was part of a cooperative program involving the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Fish & Wildlife, Oregon Hunters Association and National Resources Conservation Service.
The Herald and News, April 9, 1997
10 years ago
When state rep Rep. Bill Garrard, R-Klamath Falls, leaves for a session at the state Capitol, it’s not the partisan politics, long hours, or legislative battles that he dreads.
It’s Salem’s dreary, soggy weather.
“It depresses you,” he said. “And you just long for a day in Klamath where it may be chilly or cold but you have that sunshine.”
The trip home from the rainy Willamette Valley to “Oregon’s City of Sunshine” is better.
“The minute you get over the Willamette Pass and get to what they call the ‘east side,’ you often see the clouds fall away and you see that sunshine and say, ‘Wow, I’m back in Eastern Oregon,’” he said.
The weather—sunny, seasonal and ever-changing—is one of the best things about the Klamath Basin, according to people who responded to the Herald and News interviews and surveys.
The Basin’s climate is a product of its surrounding geography.
The area is considered high desert because of its cool temperatures and dry weather, said Chuck Placer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Medford office.
The Cascade Mountains to the west block the storms rolling in from the Pacific, creating a dry, often sunny area called a rain shadow. Klamath Falls receives less than 15 inches of precipitation a year—compared to 36 inches in Portland and 46 inches in Eugene—with most of that falling as snow in the winter.
Certainly the many ways to enjoy the Klamath Basin’s weather is part of its allure.
Tim Evinger, Klamath County sheriff and search and rescue pilot, said the Basin, with its often clear skies, has great weather for flying.
Ken Hay, Klamath Falls city parks superintendent, enjoys hiking the nearby Pacific Coast Trail and sailing on Upper Klamath Lake.
Those tired of the summer heat can drive up to Crater Lake, where enough snow for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing often lasts through July. When winter weather bears down, head to the Lava Beds National Monument, where lava tube caves maintain constant, comfortable temperatures year around.
The Herald and News, April 11, 2012
*******************************************************************************************************************************************************************
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for the week of April 16, 2022
By Beatrice Naylor, Klamath County Museum
100 years ago
It was a lovely party until someone used an ax.
The details of a party in which moonshine was said to figure came to light late Saturday when Gus Spang waived a hearing before the U.S. Commissioner Bert C. Thomas on a charge of tampering with the Volstead Act.
On the evening of April 8, it appears, Spang was at home of his friends at 611 Jefferson. Liquids refreshments were served. All went well until one of the guests, in lieu of 500 or some equally polite forms of entertainment, decided to show what could be done with an ax when properly wielded.
The party ended with Charles Anderson in the hospital for repairs and Spang in the city jail. Spang expects to visit federal authorities in Portland in the near future.
The Evening Herald, April 17, 1922
50 years ago
Gene Favell’s dream is a reality.
An Klamath Falls is the fortunate recipient of this realization.
The dream was a museum to hold and display a vast collection of Western art and artifacts. The reality of that dream is an impressive structure which features an exterior of extensive stone work.
The dream was transformed into reality Saturday with the grand opening of Favell Museum of Western Art and Artifacts.
An estimated 150 persons gathered in front of the new museum at 125 Main St. to witness a ribbon-cutting ceremony. After Secretary of State Clay Myers snipped a bright red bow across the front entrance, the museum was opened.
Among the Indian dancers who performed Saturday at Veterans’s Park were Rodney Mitchell of Warm Springs, and 3-year-old Aaron Moore and Nicky Kimbol, both of Chiloquin. The dancers performed in conjunction with the grand opening of the new Favell Museum of Western Art and Artifacts.
The Herald and News, April 16, 1972
25 years ago
Within 15 minutes of searching Lost River, the Klamath County Dive Rescue team struck gold.
About 10 feet below the river’s service, five divers found what they believed to be a stolen pop machine. Thirty minutes later the divers discovered they were wrong. The supposed pop machine turned out to be one of The Wall Street Journal’s newspaper boxes.
For the dive rescue team, a newspaper box is not the most unusual object they have found in the river. Tim Erwin, who is in charge of the team, said a motorcycle was once found about 20 feet from where the newspaper box was located.
Throughout the years, the Crystal Springs Bridge over the Lost River has become a dumping ground for stolen merchandise.
“The river at Crystal Spring Bridge used to be about 28 feet deep,” said Erwin. Now the river level is about 10 feet deep.”
For the dive rescue team, the bridge is the first step in attempting to clean up the Lost River. Erwin said the group will move on to other sections of the river this spring.
Don Crownover established the dive rescue team in 1962. The organization is affiliated with the Klamath County sheriff’s department, but receives no funding from it.
The 20 member team has always been a non-profit organization and receives all of its funding through donations and fund raisers.
The Herald and News, April 21, 1997
10 years ago
Jason Ashton feels at home as a member of the Winema Hotshots firefighter crew.
The only place he has found camaraderie similar to what he has with his fellow firefighters was in the Marine Corps.
“It’s a privilege,” he said. “I have a lot of pride being here. Not everyone gets to do this. Not everyone wants to do this. There’s something about it that special.”
This week, the Winema Hotshots headed to Virginia, to fight their first fire of what will be their 50th season as a crew.
The crew started in the Applegate Valley in 1962, moved to Prospect in 1970 and then to Klamath Falls in 1982. On April 7, the crew hosted a reunion in Klamath Falls and crew members through the decades to 1960s came to celebrate the milestone.
Those who have been a hotshot—a tough breed of firefighter who hikes to the front lines to fight fires by hand— digging dirt trenches and felling trees with chainsaws—said it is a job unlike any other. And it takes unique people to fill that job.
The Herald and News, April 17, 2012