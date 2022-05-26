100 years ago
“Let There Be Light” is the title of the lecture of Dr. Arthur Walwyn Evans, speaker at last night’s Chautauqua, and he certainly turned the searchlights on full force.
With sledgehammer sentences, he tore apart the pretensions of the Ku Klux Klan. He denounced the organization as “dangerous menace” to democratic government. He searched his soul for words to express his American disapproval of masked attempts to supersede the American government with mob rule, and the Americanism of the audience responded with cheers and loud applause.
Avowing his ironclad Protestantism, Evans declared that he knew the reason for his religious faith but knew no reason why American should support an organization which appealed to race and religious hatred and sought to upset the principle of religious freedom that is the foundation of American liberty.
He laid bare the reason for the Klan’s existence in a blow when he referred to the $16.50 initiation fee, a portion of which goes to the imperial wizard, Dr. Simmons, in Atlanta, who “four years ago wasn’t worth a plug nickel” and now had a fortune builder from Ku Klux receipts.
The Herald and News, May 26, 1922
50 years ago
A quick-acting, fast thinking 11-year-old boy is credited with saving the life of his 17-year-old friend near Malin Saturday.
Richard Drazil, 17, Mathew McVay, 10, and Mike McVay, 11, were moving irrigation pipe on the Ron McVay ranch. Drazil was trying to shake a skunk out of a section of pipe and accidentally touched the pipe to a 12,000-volt power line.
Mike threw a board at the irrigation pipe in an attempt to knock it off the power line. Failing in that he hurriedly search for a bigger board.
“It seemed like two hours before I found one, but it was only seconds.” Said Mike today.
With the larger board the older McVay boy was able to hammer and pry the pipe away from the power line. When the power stopped going through the pipe, Drazil collapsed, unconscious. Mike went to him and began artificial respiration by pushing on Drazil’s chest,
“He wasn’t breathing.”
Mike had just recently taken a Red Cross first aid class at the Malin Elementary School.
Drazil regained consciousness after several seconds and was about to hop on the leg to the nearby pickup.
With Mike driving, the three boys went to the Malin Clinic where Dr. Larry Palzinski gave first aid and called an ambulance. Drazil’s burns are still being evaluated today.
The Herald and News, May 30, 1972
25 years ago
State game officials shot and killed a cougar that reportedly had been stalking a child near Keno Wednesday, while another cougar apparently killed a hog about 10 miles east of Bonanza sometime Tuesday night.
Ron Anglin, district game biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Klamath Falls, said a woman who lives in a subdivision near Keno went outside to look for her 2-year-old son and saw a cougar crouched down in her yard.
Less than 10 yards away, her son was playing, unaware the cougar was staring at him.
The woman yelled and ran to her boy, while the cougar stood, then jumped over a fence and loped into the woods. The woman reported the incident to ODFW.
Anglin and an Oregon State Trooper game officer went to the residence off Clover Creek Road, but found no trace of the cougar.
Later in the day, ODFW received a second report of a cougar sighting in the same subdivision, about 400 years from the earlier incident.
A Keno resident was called to track the cougar with dogs as allowed by a special state permit.
The dogs found the cougar in a matter of minutes, surrounded it in a tree. The cougar was shot.
The male cougar appeared to be about a year old, weighed 35 pounds. Its stomach was empty, leading Anglin to believe it probably was hungry for a kill.
The Herald and News, May 29, 1997
10 years ago
It was, by all outward appearances, just an ordinary rock nestled amongst hundreds of others like it in a grassy field alongside Highway 97 and north of Dan O’Brian Way.
But after hearing a presentation at the Rock and Arrowhead Club of Klamath Falls about the presence of prehistoric fossils in the area, local amateur rock hounds Alicia Baxter and Sandy Masterson were hoping for something more.
“We figured we’d look in the area, and, if nothing else, we’d have a good walk,” Masterson.
The fish fissile found by Baxter and Masterson is one of the few surviving remnants of a time when the waters of the Klamath River had yet to reach the basin and a lake 60 miles wide covered the landscape.
The area where Baxter and Masterson made their find was covered by a basalt flow created by a converging faults beneath Upper Klamath Lake. The flow killed fish and plants in mass quantities but entombed them in basalt and protected the fossils from erosion.
Today, the area is exposed and the fossils can be readily found.
The Herald and News, May 30, 2012