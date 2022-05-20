100 years ago
Charged with illegal possession of liquor, Emanuel Rivers and Pete Rocko, proprietors of the Savoy Cafe, and E.J. Van Horn were arrested shortly after noon today by Officer McLoughlin, Sheriff Low, Chief Wilson and lodged in the city jail.
The arrest resulted from officers finding a suit case full of liquor in a house at Fourth and Oak this morning where the three I.W.W. Organizers were arrested. Two quarts concealed beneath a mattress were also found.
When the officers entered the safe, the sheriff said, VanHorn attempted to empty the contents of a bottle but was frustrated.
Rivers was arrested some time ago on a federal liquor charge which is still pending.
The Evening Herald, May 25, 1922
50 years ago
Indians from a dozen tribes will take over the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday for the colorful Klamath Pow Wow Days and All-Indian Rodeo that brings top rodeo circuit riders and rompers and spectators from the Western United States and Canada.
The spectacular will get underway in a flurry of war paint, feathers, buckskin and beads when Indians and non-Indians parade down Main Street Saturday.
The grand entry of the parade floats, Queen Colleen Mendoza, Princess Gwen Donahue, visiting royalty and rodeo officials will start at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the grandstand at the fairgrounds.
The parade will form on Spring Street and progress down Main to Second Street and disband at Klamath Avenue.
The rodeo starts Saturday.
Competitive Indian dancing for young and old will be in the covered livestock area Saturday and Sunday.
Ancient and modern Indian arts and crafts will be on display in the exhibit building.
The Herald & News, May 26, 1972
25 years ago
The Oregon House this week passed a measure that would essentially prohibit new algae harvest operations on Upper Klamath Lake.
Sponsored by Rep. Steve Harper, R-Klamath Falls, at the request of the Klamath Lake Algae Harvesters Association, the measure is aimed at preventing depletion of the blue-green algae in the lake.
If the measure becomes law, companies would be required to obtain a permit to harvest algae from Upper Klamath Lake.
The measure stipulates that only companies that have harvested at least 10,000 pounds of wet algae prior to this year are eligible to obtain a permit to operate a harvest vessel on the lake.
Companies that harvested larger amounts of algae in prior years would be eligible to obtain permits for up to four vessels. The measure also limits the size of the harvest vessels to an area of 150 feet by 200 feet.
The measure passed the House Monday on a unanimous vote. It now goes to the Senate where it was referred to the Rules and Elections Committee.
The Herald & News, May 23, 1997
10 years ago
If all goes according to plan, the $20 million cleanup of an asbestos-contaminated site off Old Fort Road will be funded in the fall and the project will be under way next spring, federal officials say.
Last September, the 90-acre North Ridge Estates site, northeast of Klamath Falls, was placed on a list of properties that need federal funding for environmental cleanup.
If funds are allocated, the cleanup could begin May and take about three years to complete. But with federal funding tight, there’s no guarantee.
The Site has been a health concern for years. In the 1940s, the military built about 80 buildings, primarily Marine Recuperation barracks, in the area using materials that contained asbestos. In the 1960s and ‘70s, a developer demolished the buildings, mixing asbestos with the soil.
The North Ridge neighborhood, nestled between two steep ridges on Old Fort Road, is now like a ghost town. A few residents remain, but 18 homes sit empty, vacated in 2006 due to concerns about the cancer-causing asbestos.
The Herald & News, May 25, 2012