100 years ago
A tourist resort in the Modoc Lava Beds is the plan of Merrill and Company, headed by C. Guy Merrill of this city. Tent-houses are being erected near the Bear Paw Cave and the road repaired from Merrill in preparation for the opening on June 4.
The plan is to provide experienced guides so that sightseers may explore all interesting historic locations including Captain Jack’s Stronghold, as well as the numerous ice cave. Meals and sleeping accommodations will be provided.
Merrill owns 160 acres near the Bear Paw Cave where the resort will be located.
The Evening Herald, May 17, 1922
50 years ago
One of the organizers of the anti-war rally scheduled for Saturday complained Thursday that the Klamath County Board of Commissioners denied a permit for the gathering “without any good reason.”
Sally Fronsman-Walker, spokeswoman for the Klamath Falls Women’s Liberation Group, said her group was demied permission to stage a “women’s peace rally” on the grounds of the we’re going to hold the rally anyway,” vowed Ms. Fronsman-Walker. “I asked the commissioners for a permit on Monday and I didn’t get a reply until Thursday. How are we supposed to get another place in two days?”
She noted that the commissioners had denied a permit for the peace rally because a large crowd might damage the shrubs and landscaping in the area around the proposed rally site — the memorial shaft at the northeast corner of the courthouse grounds. In their letter denying the permit, the commissioners suggested the women’s group “try to obtain use of one of the local baseball diamonds plus the grandstand or some other location that will serve your needs.”
“The reason we want it to be at the courthouse,” said Ms.Fronsman-Walker, “is so that the media and the local government can’t ignore the fact that people are angry about the war. We don’t want to be hidden away someplace; we want people to know we are protesting.”
She said the rally would be held at the courthouse anyway and “if they arrest us, it won’t be the first time people in the peace movement have been dragged away and arrested.”
The Herald and News, May 19, 1972
25 years ago
First its head, then two front legs appeared from under its dusty grave in the desert sagebrush at the Hart Mount National Antelope Refuge.
The head of the newborn pronghorn fawn with radio transmitter 983 was crushed but the transmitter was intact and operating.
Using an antenna that looked like it had been stolen from a house top, a team led by refuge manager Dan Alonzo hiked more than a mile, following the signal to the shallow grave site.
An hour later Mike Dunbar, chief investigator for National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisc, performed a quick necropsy, or postmortem examination, at the refuge’s maintenance shop.
“It was killed by a coyote,” determined Dunbar.
Coyotes routinely kill pronghorn fawns. Most of the fawns born each spring die, most from coyote predators.
But in the recent years the number of surviving fawns had significantly decreased. The downward spiraling trend is severely reducing the refuges pronghorn population. Counts done in January set the population at 1,200, down from 1,900 in 1991.
For each 100 fawns born, 25 to 30 must survive to maintain the population. The 40-year average is 43 per 100, but between 1990 and 1996 the average was only 20 per 100, with a low of less than 1 per 100.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Hart Mountain and Sheldon refuges last year proposed that coyotes near the birthing areas be shot from airplanes to reduce pressure on newborns. When that idea was shot down, a two-year study to scientifically determine the causes of the fawns deaths.
Last spring 41 of the 52 fawns fitted with collars died. Researchers determined coyotes caused 17 deaths and “probably” killed another 11.
There doesn’t seem to be any doubt coyote predation is a major factor.
The Herald and News, May 18, 1997
10 years ago
Henley High School graduate Dan O’Brien has been elected to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.
O’Brien, who graduated from Henley in 1983, was one of six individuals chosen for the class of 2012 and will be inducted in ceremonies July 12 in Chicago.
“This is a big deal,” O’Brien said via telephone. “Going into the track and field (hall of fame) was cool, but this one is a little cooler.”
O’Brien is considered one of the greatest decathletes ever and certainly of his generation.
The Herald and News, May 15, 2012