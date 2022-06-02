100 years ago
A narrow escape from drowning in the cold waters of Klamath Lake yesterday, when his motor-propelled row-boat capsized, was the experience of Virgil Williams, 17, a member of the pine beetle crew at Camp 13 on Howard Bay. Williams, who cannot swim, was saved by the foresight of George Christy, the lumberman, who, although the water was perfectly calm when Williams pushed off, placed an 8-foot plank in the boat as a precautionary measure.
Williams had not gone far before a storm arose, with gusts of rain, causing the engine to stop. Wallowing in the trough of waves, the light boat turned turtle, precipitating Williams into the water. Grasping the plank, he saved himself from drowning and reached the shore only after three-quarters of an hour’s effort.
Williams spent the night with George Christy, where he makes his home while in town, returning to Howard’s Bay this morning on the passenger launch, none of the worse for his harrowing experience.
The Evening Herald, June 9, 1922
50 years ago
Upper and Lower Klamath Lakes and Lake Ewauna are among seven Oregon lakes which will be studied as part of a nationwide survey of eutrophication, or aging, by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
A total of 1,200 lakes and impoundments across the country are being studied in the survey, which seeks to identify the bodies of water with potential or actual eutrophication problems. Troubles are brought on by the discharge of excessive amount of phosphates into the lakes.
Phosphates, according to NERC, frequently are significant in causing rapid algae growth in bodies of water. When the algae decay, the process depletes the supply of oxygen and results in the disappearance of desirable varieties of fish.
EPA is using two “Huey” helicopters and two Otter fixed-wing aircraft for the sampling phase of the project. These aircraft were obtained from the U.S. Army. The helicopters were previously used in Vietnam. The Huey is the Army workhorse helicopter, capable of carrying up to 2,600 pounds of equipment.
Scientists will lower probes into the water to measure dissolved oxygen, conductivity, the acid-alkaline balance in the water, temperature and turbidity at different depths.
The Herald and News, June 4, 1972
25 years ago
A task force has a plan to stop vandalism, garbage dumping, poaching and traffic problems in the 40,000-acre Stukel Mountain area southeast of Klamath Falls.
Scott Senter of the Bureau of Land Management and a member of the task force Tuesday presented the group’s recommendations to the Klamath County Commissioners.
The Stukel Mountrain area contains 12,000-acres of BLM land intermingled with private acreage. Private property owners sent letters to different agencies concerning traffic, vandalism and trespassing.
The BLM lands in the area are open to the public. The plan will focus on activities in the area including horseback riding, hiking and all-terrain vehicle use.
Recommendations included increased law enforcement, coordinate efforts with local hunting clubs to reduce vandalism and littering in the target shooting areas, and identify and close unneeded roads in the area. Currently there are about 100 miles of access roads. Also place additional physical barriers to prevent off-road vehicle damage and sign private roads or increase gate use to keep the public off private lands.
“We will continue to review the situation. If it don’t solve the problems we may have to look at a day-use only area or a more restricted permitted entry system,” said Senter.
The Herald and News, June 4, 1997
10 years ago
An array of solar panels at Oregon Institute of Technology will provide power for the school and save it an estimated $3.3 million in energy costs over the next 25 years.
A joint project by Oregon University System and Solar City, a national solar provider is set to go.
Solar City has agreed to install the solar panels, a $10.8 million project will be completed at no cost to OUS or OIT. They will then sell the power back to OIT at a reduced rate.
Energy already supplied by on-site geothermal energy in addition to solar panels will make OIT the only campus in the world to generate most of its energy from alternative energy sources.
The Herald and News, June 5, 2012