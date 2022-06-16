100 years ago
To Miss Elda Offield goes the honor of landing what is believed the largest rainbow trout caught in Klamath Lake this season. The trout weighed 15 pounds and was 34 inches long, with a girth of 19 inches. It was caught near Rocky Point where Miss Offield spent the day with Mrs. G. G. Johnson. The record was taken at Rocky Point.
The Evening Herald, June 19, 1922
50 years ago
Pending the filing of the document with the Secretary of State, the City of Klamath Falls increased in size.
The Council gave final reading to the ordinance which annexed the city’s airport and adjacent properties.
The area is between 1,200 and 1,500 acres in size and includes Kingsley Field. Total number of new residents has not be determined.
The new boundaries run from the current city limits to the south across Lake Ewauna to the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks, along the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks to the airport. The city limits will go around the airport back to Johns Avenue to about the middle of the block of Homedale Avenue. From there it extends north to include a subdivision called Gatewood.
The Council annexed the new portion of the city mostly because the city owns the airport. Gatewood was included by requests of the developers, who want to use the city’s sewer plant at the airport.
The 13 property owners agreed 100% to the plans and Mayor Veatch stated recently that the city would annex only territories whose owners are willing to be part of the city. Council’s policy is not to annex against the wish of the land owners.
While some protest against the city’s plans were heard, the official proceedings went smoothly.
Gatewood is expected to have about 600 single family units as well as some high density apartment buildings when it is developed. These future residents as well as those living on base at Kingsley Field increase the city’s population and thereby broaden the city’s tax base.
A 10-year tax moratorium on city taxes was granted to the owners of the newly annexed property.
The Herald & News, June 20, 1972
25 years ago
Raw sewage reportedly is being dumped into Upper Klamath Lake from homes in the Modoc Point area, the Klamath County Board of Commissioners learned.
There also are several vacant mobile homes, abandoned cars and accumulation of trash in the subdivision about nine miles south of Chiloquin.
And the board wants to have the area cleaned up. The board decided to pursue the county’s nuisance abatement program. And will also look into bringing about the desired cleanup if health, safety, or fire protection requirements are not being met.
Cindy Foster, county environmental health division director, said Modoc Point is not the only location where raw sewage is being put into the lake. She named Lakeshore Drive and Rocky Point areas as being others where raw sewage is deposited.
Homeowners on Modoc Point use individual septic tanks; there is not an established sewer system.
Until now, the county has not utilized its nuisance abatement program because there has not been adequate funding to take care of an established nuisances.
“We haven’t had the money to do it, but maybe we can find some money,” said Commissioner Switzer.
The Herald & News, June 18, 1997
10 years ago
Klamath Falls is one of the few places where people can not only fish within walking distance of downtown, but also can catch the largest redband trout — a subspecies of rainbow trout and steelhead — they have every seen.
“From city fall, our past city manager said it took 20 minutes to get out of a suit and tie and down to the Link River,” said Roger Smith, a Klamath District fish biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. “This is an amazing place to live.”
The Klamath Basin, and particularly Klamath and Agency Lakes have some of the largest native redband trout in North America. In the those lakes the average fish is 4½ pounds while in most other places an average fish is only 1½ pounds.
The Herald & News, June 21, 2012