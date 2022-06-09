100 years ago
Concerted action to advertise Crater Lake and surrounding country has been taken by the Chamber of Commerce, and five local organizations have jointly purchased a silver loving cup which will be engraved and presented to the first automobile tourist who reaches Crater Lake this year. A different trophy will be given annually. This move has the support of the Sportsmen’s Association, Rotary Club, and Merchants’ Bureau.
The silver cup is being purchased from an eastern house though A. F. Glover and a telegram for speedy delivery was forwarded today.
The cup is 26 inches high, including the base, and the price is $75 plus the cost of engraving.
The Evening Herald, June 16, 1922
50 years ago
The Klamath Falls weatherman at the airport has issued a frost warning.
“General temperatures are expected to be near 30 degrees with a crop level minimums ranging from the teens to the low 20s in the coldest areas,” the meteorologists said Saturday afternoon.
The upper-level storm system which brought showers and snow pellets is moving away from the area leaving cold air behind.
“With clearing skies maximum radiation will allow temperatures to drop to very low levels,” the weatherman said.
Crater Lake had three inches of new snow, with more snow expected later.
The Herald & News, June 11, 1972
25 years ago
Thunderstorms pounded portion of the Klamath Basin with heavy rain, wind, hail and lightning, resulting in several spot fires in the woods.
A funnel cloud was sighted in the Merrill area by a sheriff’s deputy and others, but the twister remained aloft and caused no damage, said Bill Thompson, manager of emergency services for Klamath County.
The National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert for the area, and authorities notified public officials of Merrill, Malin and Bonanza.
Lightning sparked at least 14 spot fires on the Fremont National Forest.
“For the most part they were all smoking junipers trees and pine snags,” said Mitch Maycox, coordinator at the Lakeview Interagency Fire Center.
Several fields in the Tulelake Wildlife Refuge were severely damaged by hail, said Joelle Heaney at the Growers Association.
Bill Thompson said this served to demonstrate why residents of the area should have a weather radio.
The Herald & News, June 12, 1997
10 years ago
From a towering ponderosa pine on the edge of Moore Park hangs a rusty pulley, all that remains of a makeshift ski hill that for a few winters half a century ago gave Klamath Falls skiers a slope to call their own.
In the 1950s, local skiers developed a ski hill at Moore Park. In the decades since, it has been mostly reclaimed by shrubs and pines, but the pulley, part of a tow rope that pulled skiers up Moore Mountain (also called KAGO Hill) remains.
The Moore Park ski hill came about in an era when private ski clubs set up or cable tow ropes wherever they could find good snow and a steep slope.
In the winter of 1949-50 when a massive snowstorm blocked access to the locals’ favorite ski spots in Crater Lake, members of the Sun Mountain Ski Club turned to Moore Park, said Jim Pinniger, 80, a local who skied with the club.
Members of the ski club strapped their tow ropes’s 6.5 horsepower engine to a toboggan and pulled it to the park and up the hill, said Bruce Wirth, 86, a local rancher who also skied with the club.
The tow rope was about 900 feet long and pulled skiers several hundred vertical feet up the hillside. The city recreation department offered ski lessons for $1 an hour.
There was a warming hut at the bottom and an old Norwegian ski jump near the top.
“In the old days you know everybody on the hill and all their families, so it was quite a social event,” said Kurt Schmidt, 70, who learned to ski at Moore Park.
The Herald & News, June 15, 2012