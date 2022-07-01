100 years ago
Current rumors that typhoid is prevalent in this city are without foundation, as tests of the city water have shown no typhoid germs, City Health Officer Stewart said.
Stewart said that while recent tests have been excellent, further tests are being made to determine the exact condition of the water, and until reports are received the public is advised to boil all water used for drinking purposes.
The Evening Herald, July 5, 1922
There is only one known case of typhoid fever in this city and if there are any other cases, they have not been reported as is required by a law which is very stringent and which provides for severe punishment when such reports are not made, said City Health Officer Stewart.
Further samples of water today were sent to Salem for examination and the public will be made aware when received.
The Evening Herald, July 6, 1922
The boil water order was lifted for the city today.
The Evening Herald, July 21, 1922
50 years ago
A hearing will be held in Klamath County Circuit Court on a petition challenging the May 23 election to establish a county health board.
Ned Putnam — Klamath Falls trucker, furniture manufacturer and lumber importer — filed the petition last month challenging the validity of the ballot measure which calls for establishment of a county health board.
Putnam claimed that several “deliberate and material violations” of state election statues occurred in connection with the presentation of this measure to the voters.
The contested measure, Ballot Measure No. 8, passed by a vote of 8,723 to 5,472. It directed the board of commissioners to establish a Klamath County Board of Health as prescribed by state law.
Such a board would serve as a policy-making body in public health matters. It would consist of one county commissioner and one school board member, plus four other persons appointed besides these two, including at least one physician and one dentist.
The Herald and News, July 5, 1972
25 years ago
Dr. James Gansberg thought he had seen a lot of peculiar sights during his career as a pet veterinarian.
During his 16 years of practice in Klamath Falls, he has worked on ostriches and injured bald eagles plus an iguana with a broken leg and a cougar that had been struck by a car.
And then there was Teardrop, the 8-foot long, 20-pound female boa constrictor that swallowed a heating pad at her owner’s home in Klamath Falls.
Oh, she swallowed it all right. It showed up plain as could be in the X-ray, where pad, cord and control unit were all clearly seen inside the snake’s stomach.
“This heating pad apparently satisfied all the criteria for food as far as this snake was concerned,” he said. “It was warm and fuzzy and some hard objects inside that must have felt something like bones.”
Gansberg said the 2-year-old snake, owned by Ron and Bonnie Proust, didn’t seem to be in any discomfort when it was brought to his office.
“It seemed relatively satisfied to have gotten a nice big meal.”
He undertook the unusual surgical procedure that lasted two and a half hours to remove the heating pad.
The snake appears to be well on its way to fully recovery, he said this morning.
“She’ll put a real grip on you.”
The Herald and News, July 1, 1997
10 years ago
State officials hope to rebrand one portion of the 100-mile trail that starts in Klamath Falls as a significant Oregonian Trail.
Under a revamped designation, Oregon State Parks and Recreation could garner more attention — and grant funding — for its Oregon, California & Eastern Woods Line State Trail.
State trails coordinator Rocky Houston said redesignating the OC&E wouldn’t change how the trail is used. Officials only hope to attract more users, he said.
Much of the trail after it extends northeast from Olene is used by hikers, equestrians and by cyclists. The initial 37 miles known as the main line, from Klamath Falls to Sprague River, is up for redesignation.
Houston likened the effort to the National Parks Service’s National Recreation Trail program.
“It helps alert the public that this is a significant trail for the region of the state,” he said.
“While they go to Crater Lake, they can spend another day in Klamath Falls on the OC&E,” he said. “We want to add to, not take away.”
The Herald and News, July 5, 2012