100 years ago
The state board of conciliation in its report after reviewing the hearing at Klamath Falls makes the following findings, signed by Chairman Woodward, Secretary Hartwig and J. K. Flynn.
“Investigation by the board has not borne out to its satisfaction the contention that the pine industry of Klamath County cannot function profitably under the eight-hour day plus a reasonable wage schedule in according with living costs. The board believes that at this time it would be a serious mistake to recommend or endorse an increase in the working day from eight to nine hours. It concedes unusual conditions attaching to the pine industry to Klamath County; that it operates under a handicap by virtue of its location with competition. The entire willingness of the employees to accept a reduction in their wage scale is evidence of their attitude on their part.
“The board does not concur with the operators statement that it would be impossible to secure sufficient unskilled labor on the eight-hour schedule nor that men would seek competing plants in Northern California, where the longer day is some cases reflects larger earning power.
“Further, statements by the operators that the lumber industry is facing at this time a depressions likely to continue, is not confirmed by trade reports.”
The Evening Herald, April 27, 1922
50 years ago
The view out the window of the trailer was perfect. Almost.
White-crowned mountains spread across the horizon, and far below, the Sprague River twisted through the green valley like a silver-blue ribbon. Just outside the window, sudsy sewer water trickled across the black rocks and disappeared over the rim of the tableland.
Norman Stepp, a retired Marine master sergeant, and his wife Tinzy, had big plans when they came up on leave from Camp Pendleton, Calif, in 1969 and purchased a 2.6 acre rural home site in the Nimrod River Park subdivision.
“We decided to settle down here and get away from it all,” said Mrs. Stepp. “We were going to build a home to spend our retirement in, with a big fireplace made out of these rocks. Oh, we had dreams, but they are all turned to dust . . . If we had known what we know now,” she added, “we would never would have come up here.”
The Stepps are not alone. Their case is just one of many in Klamath County, where the rural land boom has backfired, shattering dreams of people who put their life savings in property which has turned out to be uninhabitable.
The problem is effluent—a polite word for the waste water and sewage which any human dwelling puts out by the gallons every day.
But the septic tank drain field required a certain amount of suitable topsoil where effluent can disperse underground to be filtered through the soil and purified by soil bacteria.
If you live on a slab of solid rock, like the Stepps, there’s no place for the effluent to go. It stands in puddles in their backyard until it evaporates or trickles over the rim down into the valley.
State and county health officials tell them its’s a public health hazard and they’re going to have to move off the property, leaving behind not only their retirement dreams but much of their retirement savings.
The Stepps are suing the California subdivider who has their money, Klamath County health officials, planning commission members who approved the plat, and the Oregon real estate officials who permitted the land to be sold. It has become a major political issue in Klamath County and Oregon: septic tanks.
The Herald and News, April 28, 1972
25 year ago
Andy Swanson, director of Klamath County Library, has been honored as the winner of the Oregon Library Association’s Librarian of the Year award.
“The Library Association recognizes Andy Swanson’s tireless efforts to bring stable and adequate funding for the Klamath County Library. Swanson is exemplary in his vision and commitment to excellent library service,” the association said in a release. “The challenge of funding the county’s library system was monumental with declining timber receipt revenue and expected budget cuts.”
A three-year library levy was passed by county voters on Nov. 11 with an astounding 73 percent of the vote.
Swanson has been director since September 1994.
The Herald and News, April 28, 1997
10 years ago
Hang around this school and you’re likely to hear students speaking Russian, Spanish, German, Portuguese and Chinese dialects.
Turn on the radio and the only station in town, KPAI 103.1 FM, features school DJs playing music, making community service announcements and broadcasting live and taped interviews.
Welcome to the Paisley Public Charter School.
This years enrollment in kindergarten through higher school totals 71 students, but Paisley is arguably the nation’s most cosmopolitan small school.
The classic Paisley School—it opened in 1917 and features Roman-style columns at its main entrance—is the focal point of the town of Paisley, a ranching community of about 200 people 45 miles north of Lakeview.
The high school student body this year includes students from Thailand, Russia, Germany, Ecuador, South Korea, Chia, Brazil and Kyrgyzstan.
What gives the school its eclectic touch is its mix of students. Many are from town or within an hour’s bus ride, but there are also student boards from distant Eastern Oregon communities and around the world. To provide housing, the district built a dormitory block. This year there are a dozen foreign exchange students along with six students from the communities of Juntura and Adel.
The Herald and News, April 28, 2012