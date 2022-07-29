Looking back

The kids’ wading pool beside the Klamath Falls municipal swimming pool is seen in this photo taken not long after the smaller pool opened in 1955. The main pool opened in 1954.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Yesterday’s electrical storm, which was accompanied by gusts of rain and hail unusually severe in the northern part of the county, damaged the California Oregon Power Company’s high line from Copco to such an extent that local box factories were unable to operate this morning.

