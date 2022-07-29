100 years ago
Yesterday’s electrical storm, which was accompanied by gusts of rain and hail unusually severe in the northern part of the county, damaged the California Oregon Power Company’s high line from Copco to such an extent that local box factories were unable to operate this morning.
A small washout on the Southern Pacific near Dorris was also reported.
Motorists returning from weekend trips reported flooded roads, made almost impassable within a few minutes. Near the Klamath Agency, it was said, the water was hub deep in places.
Manager J. C. Boyle late this afternoon said that nine insulators were struck by lightening between here and Copco and eight between here and Dorris. A falling tree put a line out of commission in Merrill and a pole went down in Mills Addition last night leaving that district in darkness.
The crews were out all night and all day today repairing the damage, the worst through lightning during his residence here, Boyle said.
The Evening Herald, July 31, 1922
50 years ago
Twenty-years ago 50 people—white and black—banded together to form the Klamath Falls chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. One of the founders, Mrs. William (Annie) Barnett, has now been honored with the presentation of a lifetime membership in the national organization.
“I was just floored to think that anyone would think that much of me,” Mrs. Barnett said.
Mrs. Barnett, president of the NAACP chapter, was instrumental in founding the group in 1947–three years after the Navy assigned her husband to duty here.
“We needed something more than just going to white friends for help,” she said. “We’ve had some problems over the years,” she added, pointing to discrimination in jobs and housing.
The controversy concerning the burial of a black soldier in a segregated plot brought the black community together with sympathetic whites. After considerable discussion the soldier was finally buried without consideration to his color. That was a major victory for the local blacks.
Over the years problems have been met as they arose. Radicals don’t last long Mrs. Barnett said, as the aim of the NAACP is to promote equal rights for blacks and better understanding between races. Many of the local members are white.
“I have no proof that any of my ancestors came from Africa,” she asserted. “I’m an American—that’s all I’ve got.”
The Herald and News,
July 25, 1972
25 years ago
Klamath County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday to support the proposed acquisition of private land to increase the acreage of the Klamath Forest National Wildlife Refuge.
Representatives of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the agency plants to purchase 2,900 acres for an estimated $1.3 million at the northeast end of refuge, also known as the Klamath Marsh Refuge, which is located about 50 miles north of Klamath Falls.
The property to be acquired is described as the Lane (Schumacher) Ranch.
The refuge currently contains 37,000 acres, including 15,000 acres of the former Klamath Indian Reservation that was formed in 1958.
The refuge was expanded by 20,000 acres in 1990 when the Fish and Wildlife Service purchased the former Kittredge Ranch.
If the land is purchased, the county will be paid sums by the federal government to compensate the county for the property tax it would lose.
The Herald and News,
July 30, 1997
10 years ago
Richard Two Bears lives his life as close to his Cherokee traditions as he can. His face and hands are intricately tattooed. His hair is cut in a short Mohawk.
Though he might stick out somewhere, he fits right in with the Cascade Civil War Society, as he is an Indian scout for a Confederate unit.
“It’s an easy thing to step into this,” he said of his role in the reenactment group. “This is pretty much who I am.”
The Cascade Civil War Society is performing battle and camp reenactments this weekend at Moore Park.
In between battles, the reenactors talk to folks about the history.
Two Bears, of Medford has participated with the group for three years. Some people are puzzled to see him, not knowing American Indians took part in the Civil War. He said Indians worked for both sides, North and South, as scouts and soldiers. He had ancestors who fought in the Confederate army, his great-grandfather and his great-uncle.
Two Bears enjoys the chance to educate people about this part of Civil War History.
The Herald and News,
July 29, 2012