A rabid coyote, two girls, a man and a boy figured in a thrilling episode on the Frank Obenchain ranch near Bly the other day, according to Miss Mildred Thrasher and Mis Marie Obenchain, who have just returned from a vacation spent on the ranch. That one or all of those present were not bitten was due to no small part to their agility, they declared.
When the coyote dashed across a field, one girl ran for a nearby tree which she ascended after a vigorous struggle. The other hopped into a wagon while Frank Obenchain streaked it across the field with the coyote after him. Suddenly Obenchain swerved to one side but the coyote kept on going and soon was beyond sight.
When the excitement had died down, little Frank Obenchain, Jr., was found in the very tip of the tree from where he viewed his father’s race with intense interest.
The Evening Herald, July 25, 1922
50 years ago
Bob Ellis isn’t one to rush.
Stationed at Crater Lake National Park the past three years, he isn’t like the average tourist who rushes into the park, takes a peer at the lake, snow permitting, racing around the 33 mile rim drive.
Ellis does things a bit slower.
In fact, it wasn’t until this month that Ellis finally ended 15 years of no rushing and just plain old frustration. Until this month, the park ranger had never driven over the entire road around the blown-out volcano.
“The first time I visited the park I was 14 years old,” recalled the now 26-year-old ranger. “I was with my parents and it was the Fourth of July—but the road was still closed.
In case you’ve forgotten, Crater Lake averages 50 feet of snow a year, a rather hearty amount of the fluffy white stuff. For at least nine months of the year the road the around the lake was a sure thing when his Park Service assignment in 1969 sent him to Crater Lake.
At least he thought so.
When Ellis reported for duty in December, 1969, the road was closed by snow. Even after being “temporarily” assigned to the Oregon Caves in May, 1970, he had no worries.
A month later a vacancy at Lava Beds National Monument came up. Ellis was sent to fill the slot.
When Ellis received notice to spend the summer of 1971 in Washington, D.C. he saw another summer fade away.
The rim route opened in July and again was blocked off by snow upon his return.
Something of a legend among park workers, Ellis was champing at the bit when the road opened this summer.
The route opened Saturday, July 8 this summer.
After work on Sunday, Ellis finally made the tour.
The Herald and News, July 24, 1972
25 years ago
Modoc County environmental health officials have issued a warning about the danger of contracting bubonic plague.
The warning comes after the discovery last spring of an infected skunk in the region. No cases in humans have been reported.
The plague is a highly infectious bacterial disease that is primarily contracted by rodents. Humans and their pets—especially cats—can contract the plague from infected rodents. This threatens visitors to the foothills, plateaus, and mountains.
There are no known recent occurrences of plague infestations in Klamath County, say officials from the county Health and Environmental Health Departments.
The disease ravaged Europe in the 6th and 14th centuries.
Precautions include:
Any indications of sick or dead rodents is a warning that plague may be in the area.
Do not camp, sleep, or rest in those areas or near animal burrows.
Store food and refuse in rodent-proof containers.
Wear long pants tucked into boot tops to reduce exposure to fleas.
Aroused fleas can leave a dead rodent and bite humans.
Never touch sick or dead rodents. Instead call local environmental health officials.
The Herald and News, July 23, 1997
10 years ago
More than 10,000 people in Klamath County signed signed a petition to legalize marijuana in the state of Oregon. The first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis in 1973, Oregon now is attempting to become the first state to legalize marijuana for recreational adult use with Measure 80, which is set to appear on the November ballot.
“This will generate a tax revenue for the state and dramatically eliminate the marijuana black market, making it extremely difficult for minors to obtain it,” said Roy Kaufman, spokesman for the Oregon Cannabis Tax Act campaign.