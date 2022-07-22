Looking Back

A view of Klamath Falls as seen from a newly constructed Greensprings Drive overlooking Lake Ewauna in the 1920s.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

A rabid coyote, two girls, a man and a boy figured in a thrilling episode on the Frank Obenchain ranch near Bly the other day, according to Miss Mildred Thrasher and Mis Marie Obenchain, who have just returned from a vacation spent on the ranch. That one or all of those present were not bitten was due to no small part to their agility, they declared.

