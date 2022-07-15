100 years ago
Kidnapped by six beautiful and charming young girls following the dance at Fort Klamath and taken by auto to Chiloquin, a Fort Klamath man who gave the name of “Jerry” is said to be wondering whether a young and handsome unmarried man may safely go unattended at night in the wilds of northern Klamath County.
Although reluctant to discuss his adventure, Jerry at length issued the following statement:
“I had just left the dance when a car containing six persons came up to me and stopped. I observed they were a group of charming Chiloquin misses and I wondered what they wanted. They said they were going my way and asked me whether I would like a ride. Although I had but a few blocks to walk, I accepted, when to my surprise the pretty driver stepped on the gas and we whizzed on through Fort Klamath. After dodging trees for an hour or so, we arrived at Chiloquin where my abductors forced me to attend a dance in progress there.”
Jerry said he made his way back to Fort Klamath in safety.
The Evening Herald, July 18, 1922
50 years ago
“She’s always wanted to stay all night on board,” shrugs Harry Orem.
She did.
Orem and his wife June, who live on the Merrill-Malin Highway, both spent the night on Upper Klamath Lake when their 18-footer got tangled in tules near Hank’s Marsh close to Buck Island.
The couple left Rocky Point and tried going around a different side of Buck Island than they usually take.
“I picked the wrong set of lights,” Orem, admittedly a bit embarrassed, said after the rescue.
Stranded in high lake weeds, he and his wife waited for help until an airplane, flown by Joe Stone, manager of Rocky Point Resort, whizzed overhead Saturday afternoon.
“He was waving a red flag,” laughed Stone.
“It was just a matter of waiting,” said Orem, who claims he had steered his 18 foot inboard-outboard around the lake many times.
For Mrs. Orem — who has wanted to spend the night in the boat anyway — the wait wasn’t all bad. “We kept plenty of blankets in the board, and we had plenty of food.”
Friends of Orem and other boaters finally helped get the boat disentangled about 1:30 p.m.
“I don’t believe I need any more of the those tules,” Orem said.
The Herald & News, July 16, 1972
25 years ago
Bill Schweitzer started out in the Wagner Valley 4-H club raising chickens, but found that his cerebral palsy limiting the use of one arm, it was easier to show pigs.
With the whole crowd in the auction tent at the Jackson County Fair pulling for him, Schweitzer’s 254-pound-grand champion market hog, Dottie, brought a high bid of $36 a pound for a total of $9,100.
“I was shocked,” said Schweitzer, who at 18 was making his last appearance in the auction tent.
Casey Casebier, who bought Schweitzer’s first set of four white-legged chickens, paid the record price for the champion hog, then turned down a Klamath Falls breeders’ offer for her and gave Dottie back to Schweitzer for breeding stock.
Casebier said, “I bought his animal every year for seven years. He finally makes grand champion and I walk away from him?”
“If you knew this young man, you’d understand.”
Schweitzer had raised Dottie with advice drawn from the Internet.
When Schweitzer led Dottie into the auction tent, the crowd gave him a standing ovation that drowned out the cheers from the Diamond Rio concert and the carnival rides.
The Herald & News, July 18, 1997
10 years ago
On a sunny morning on the Williamson River, just off highway 97, a pair of fly fishermen cast their lines and spoke in low murmurs.
The water babbles and flows around their legs, and hides conditions some say have created a rich but under served fishery.
Crayfish, as the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife calls them, but known in some quarters as crawdads or mud bugs, burrow under rocks and scurry about in plentiful numbers. And for those who know where to look, the small freshwater crustaceans make for good eating.
At Kircher’s Do It Best Center in Chiloquin, store clerk Alex Piper said he thinks of the town and the nearby Williamson as a fly fishing community. However, in a small sporting goods department at the back of the store, several crayfish traps can be found.
“You just boil the whole thing, then eat them after that,” he said. But “I don’t think they’re quite as rich as lobster.”
The Herald & News, July 17, 2012