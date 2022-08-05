Dugan and Mest Chevrolet

An old tractor dealership on South Seventh Street became the home of Dugan and Mest Chevrolet in the mid-1960s. This photo was taken in February 1965, shortly after an addition to the building, seen at left, was completed. While the main building was destroyed by fire in 1996, the addition survived the blaze, and was incorporated into what is now Eagle Ridge High School.

 Herald & News file photo / Klamath County Museum archives

100 years ago

A Ford and a Packard, both bearing California license plates, owners unknown, furnished spectators considerable amusement yesterday afternoon when they became entangled at Sixth and Main. According to spectators, the Ford sought to dive under the nose of the Packard, which seemed to resent this action. When the two were unmerged the portion of the Ford remaining was towed to a garage by the Packard, now recovering from its fit of anger.

