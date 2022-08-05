An old tractor dealership on South Seventh Street became the home of Dugan and Mest Chevrolet in the mid-1960s. This photo was taken in February 1965, shortly after an addition to the building, seen at left, was completed. While the main building was destroyed by fire in 1996, the addition survived the blaze, and was incorporated into what is now Eagle Ridge High School.
Herald & News file photo / Klamath County Museum archives
A Ford and a Packard, both bearing California license plates, owners unknown, furnished spectators considerable amusement yesterday afternoon when they became entangled at Sixth and Main. According to spectators, the Ford sought to dive under the nose of the Packard, which seemed to resent this action. When the two were unmerged the portion of the Ford remaining was towed to a garage by the Packard, now recovering from its fit of anger.
The Evening Herald, August 7, 1922
50 years ago
An old Klamath Falls landmark came a’ tumbling down this past week, but no one sat outside crying.
If members of local officialdom weren’t visibly upset, it’s really rather understandable. The old building that is now a maze of dust, splintered wood and broken bricks didn’t always endear itself to all segments of society.
Known as “Old Irene’s,” the building at 539 Commercial St. was something of a landmark in town, even if only the kind of landmark everyone whispers about.
“I could see ‘em lined up for blocks,” recalls an old-time Klamath Falls resident, who like everyone else used to “know” about Irene’s ... but “never went in.”
“It was known all over the Northwest,” recalls another old-timer with a sentimental grin. “Course,” he’s quick to add, “I never went inside.”
“Old Irene’s” was one of four local houses where the “ladies of the night” plied their trade.
Until the early 1950s, Irene’s and other “road houses” used to operate openly. It took a rather sensational shootout to finally put the padlock on the “houses’” doors and send the businesses underground.
“You just went down and paid your money,” recalls another oldster who adds that as best he knows” the charge was $2.
“Went up to $3 in later years,” he chuckled, “ ... inflation.”
According to some historians the Municipal swimming pool came into being primarily because of “donations” from the “ladies” running the houses.
“Yes, they operated openly,” admit local law enforcement officers, “but by 1953-54 they were all closed down.”
Since its closure about 20 years ago, Irene’s sat basically unused until its final destruction.
The Herald & News, August 8, 1972
25 years ago
The Klamath Falls railroad depot was built around 1904 as a one-story, stone and stucco building with a mission style.
According to a description filed with the Oregon Historic Preservation Office, the structure is a bell cast, hip roof with open eaves and decorative bracket. The building has stone quoins and stone decorations around the window bays. The walls are 16 inches thick.
The first train arrived at the station in 1909. A large crowd turned out for the event.
In 1924, the building had two stone chimneys but these have since been removed.
The state Preservation Office suggests the building was probably erected by the Southern Pacific Company.
Today, the building is owned by the Union Pacific Railroad and services passengers on Amtrak’s Coastal Starlight, which runs from San Diego to Vancouver, B.C.
Klamath is the only county in Oregon where the train stops twice, Klamath Falls and Chemult.
The Herald & News, August 8, 1997
10 years ago
They’re not seen as often as often as they were 20 or 10 years ago, but loaded log trucks are traveling Klamath Basin highways carrying trees and chips to mills in Klamath and Lake counties and, often, the Rogue Valley.
Some of the local forest products industry have expressed optimism about increased logging in the region, and futures from 2011 indicate Klamath County harvested the most timber in the state.
Jim Dahl, a consulting forester who also owns a couple thousand acres of land managed for timber said, “Generally we are optimistic that things are getting slightly better and we’re looking for a pretty good recovery in 2013.” Dahl was honored as Oregon’s Outstanding Tree Farmer and runner-up for the regional honors for 2011. “We are selling some timber this year because prices have bounced back a little.”
Logging remains active in Klamath County lands managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Klamath-Lake District, which sells between 8 and 10 million board feet annually.