Open burn season begins Saturday in Klamath County
Klamath County is opening a burn period starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) doesn’t currently require a burn permit, but other fire protection agencies/departments do. ODF said in a news release it’s important to contact your local fire department for current requirements, as well as call the 882-BURN phone number.
“During the open burn period, use caution, check weather conditions, and always stay with your burn,” ODF reminded residents.
Commissioners set meeting on petition to annex Crescent properties
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, on a proposed petition to annex properties into the Crescent Sanitary District.
The Board of Commissioners received an annexation petition Feb. 15 for the Gilchrist Townsite and Township 24 South.
The hearing is being held to receive public comment or written requests for an election.
Construction projects planned for next week
The Oregon Department of Transportation has a couple of construction projects planned next week in Klamath Falls that might affect traffic.
Earthwork and drainage work on Brett Way and Wings way is expected to cause minor delays.
Work on the Nevada Street Bridge, with traffic controls installed on Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue, will be done behind concrete barriers with no delays expected.
Bridge work on U.S. Highway 97, with a lane shift for traffic control installed, will be done behind a barrier but minor delays are expected.
The ODOT reminds drivers to use caution when traveling through work zones. To check road conditions, call 511 or visit www.tripcheck.com as well as www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Projects/Pages/default.aspx.
Oregon Parks and Rec needs volunteers for local grant program advisory committee
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting applications to fill three positions on the local government grant program advisory committee.
The 11-member committee allocates funding to public park and recreation projects throughout the state. OPRD is seeking one county representative east of the Cascades and two representatives of the public, one of whom represents an historically under-represented community. Public-at-large positions can be held by a recreation professional or any citizen with an interest or background in outdoor recreation.
The main function of the committee is to read, assess and score grant applications and attend a three-day grant application presentation meeting typically held in Salem each June. However, recent meetings have been held via Zoom and will likely continue to be until further notice.
Expectations and responsibilities are listed on the program web page: oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/pages/GRA-lggp.aspx.
Interested applicants should submit a committee interest form by April 15.
For more information, contact Mark Cowan at (503) 951-1317 or mark.cowan@oprd.oregon.gov.